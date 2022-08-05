Cleveland weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies as rain and thunderstorms subside

Read on www.wkyc.com
Severe storms cause sewage overflow at Cleveland's Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) is advising people to stay out of the waters off Edgewater Beach after a sewage overflow took place during Monday evening's storm. The last overflow event occurred exactly one year ago on August 8, 2021. There were four overflows in...
Severe storm aftermath: Floods swept through parts of Northeast Ohio; Thousands currently without power
CLEVELAND — Severe weather broke through Northeast Ohio on Monday evening, causing issues ranging from flooding to power outages across the area. As of 11:30 p.m., over 6,000 FirstEnergy customers were without electricity in Northeast Ohio. The largest concentration of power outages is in Cuyahoga County (3,963). SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Cleveland Hopkins Airport warns of longer security lines after Monday storms
CLEVELAND — Following a series of severe storms on Monday night that resulted in technical issues, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is warning that its security lines are likely to be longer and slower than expected on Tuesday morning. "We are still experiencing some minor operational issues from last night’s...
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of Akron and surrounding communities
AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron Water Division has issued a boil water advisory for customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 who experienced low water pressures Monday. The city of Akron also advised the city of Fairlawn, the neighborhood of...
Cleveland Guardians 'option' Mustard to Lake County Captains
CLEVELAND — Through the first 51 home games of the Cleveland Guardians' 2022 season, Mustard is winless in the team's famed hot dog races. And now the yellow condiment-covered hot dog is paying the price. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the Guardians announced that they have "optioned" --...
ODOT: Major repairs and improvements coming to the Interstate 76/Kenmore leg in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of ODOT's 2022 construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced plans for major repairs and improvements to many different points along Interstate 76 in Akron. The $100 million investment in infrastructure will aim to improve the I-76/I-77...
Missing Lakewood man found shot to death, wrapped in tarp in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Officials confirm the body of a Lakewood man who had gone missing last week was found on the west edge of Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood this past Thursday evening. Witnesses reported seeing a decomposing body wrapped in a tarp near the intersection of Train and Richner Avenues...
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
Here's how those from around the region are helping Kentucky flood victims
EASTERN, Kentucky — Members of a Memphis-based rescue team aren't sure when they'll be coming home, but these team members are letting the whole country know that the Volunteer State can live up to it's name. In the wake of tragic flooding in Kentucky, different organizations have offered aid...
5 hospitalized after U-Haul Truck crashes into pedestrians following Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival
CLEVELAND — A U-Haul truck struck multiple pedestrians and a car following Cleveland's Puerto Rican festival on Sunday night. The incident took place in the Roberto Clemente Park. According to Cleveland Police, a 64-year-old male driver was operating the vehicle, which was being used to remove a vendor's equipment...
Landmarks in The Land: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
AKRON, Ohio — For those looking for a place to roam, stretch their legs, stop and smell the roses, or marvel at an architectural work of art, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron likely has a little bit of everything. Construction on the 64,500-square-foot home began in 1912...
Breaking the glass ceiling: Meet the first female fire chief in Cuyahoga County
WOODMERE, Ohio — Since she was a little girl, Gina DeVito-Staub dreamed of helping her community. That dream became reality when she was sworn in as Woodmere’s fire chief. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
47-year-old man killed in suspected homicide in Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 47-year-old man was killed in a suspected homicide that took place at a Cleveland apartment building on Monday. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Marcus D. Young was found deceased in a unit at Bohn Towers, located at 1300 Superior Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
Star Glenville LB Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State
CLEVELAND — One of Northeast Ohio's best high school football players is headed to the state's premier college football program. Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese has officially committed to Ohio State, announcing his intentions Saturday evening with a post to Twitter. The consensus four-star prospect also had offers from Alabama, Michigan, and USC, among several other schools.
New Amazon delivery station launched in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a prior, unrelated story about Amazon. A new Amazon delivery station has been launched in Brooklyn, the company said in a news release. The news comes following the investment of other buildings in Cuyahoga County, including a fulfillment center...
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
Homeschool learning fair returns in Geauga County
NOVELTY, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from an unrelated story from October 2021. The Geauga Park District is offering a learning fair for families who homeschool in Geauga County. The event is called Homeschool Days: Family Learning Fair, held on August 26 at The West Woods...
Summit County warns residents of jury duty scam
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has issued an alert warning residents of a scam in which callers attempt to trick people into believing that a warrant is out for their arrest because they missed jury duty.
Fairview Park police ask for help in finding woman who disappeared 45 years ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Yvonee Regler was just 17 when she went missing from the Sunoco gas station on Lorain Road in Fairview Park on August 8, 1977. Now, 45 years after her disappearance, the Fairview Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving her case, saying investigators had worked "thousands of hours" trying to figure out what happened to her.
