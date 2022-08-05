Plainfield coach arrested for allegedly selling drugs to students

Read on www.wthr.com
Fishers PD searching for man accused of exposing himself
FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself. The alleged incident happened back on July 5 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Police said it was at the Goodwill Store near 116th Street and Olio Road. Right after the...
32 People Arrested in Johnson County Drug Operation
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — For months, a multi-agency undercover operation was gathering information on a large-scale narcotics bust. Monday was the day police made the arrests. Johnson and Marion County Sheriff’s departments, Franklin, Greenwood, and Edinburgh Police departments, and the United States Marshals Service all joined in on the effort to arrest 32 out of the 50 suspects they found.
Teen with guns arrested after 'disturbance' near Indiana State Fairgrounds
A 16-year-old was arrested late Saturday outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds when an off-duty Lawrence police officer working security found him in possession of three guns, a police report shows.
Former Plainfield school employee arrested; facing drug dealing-related charge
A former employee of the Plainfield Community School Corporation was arrested Thursday by police and is facing several charges.
Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July 23. The neighbor told police that […]
Man critically hurt in shooting in Johnson County; 19-year-olds in custody
MORGANTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man remained in critical condition Monday after a Sunday night shooting in rural Johnson County near the Morgan County border, the sheriff says. Jerry Jones, 38, of Morgantown, was in IU Methodist Hospital, and two people were in custody in connection with the shooting, Sheriff Duane Burgess says.
Hancock County Sheriff issues warning to parents about man approaching children
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to parents in the Southern Hancock School Corporation after a man allegedly approached children on a school bus stop Monday morning.
Bartholomew Co. Bill Nash prosecutor allegedly threatens neighbor
COLUMBUS, Ind. – According to court documents, Bartholomew County prosecutor William (Bill) Nash is facing several criminal charges, including two felonies, after a Mother’s Day (May 8) altercation this year. In an affidavit made public late last week, Nash supposedly threatened to kill one of his neighbors over a dog dispute.
Man fatally struck while crossing U.S. 36 in Hendricks County, police say
An Indianapolis man died after he was hit by a driver as he was crossing a road late Saturday, police say.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indianapolis' southeast side, police say
A person was killed in a crash overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened about midnight Monday near the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, which is near Kentucky Avenue.
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Attempted robbery leaves 1 dead, leads to shootout between suspect, police
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
Police: Columbus man kicked out of bar, fires gun in parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a bar he was allegedly kicked out of on Saturday night. Police got a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Cozy Bar (3870 25th Street) at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers were […]
Bloomington Police investigating fatal accident
BLOOMINGTON – On Saturday, at 7:08 p.m. officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the interesection of West State Road 46 and the on-ramp for southbound I-69 after a report of an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, a teal 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was located on top of...
IMPD investigates 5 people shot in separate Sunday morning incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday. 12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot. IMPD said he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.
Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic. What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of violence,” said Ja’Kell Dixon. Dixon’s youngest […]
