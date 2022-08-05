Plainfield coach arrested for allegedly selling drugs to students

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday. 12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot. IMPD said he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO