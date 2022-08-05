Blue Jackets Prospect Report: The Answers To Your Questions About Kent Johnson, David Jiricek, Denton Mateychuk, And Jordan Dumais

Read on www.1stohiobattery.com
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights sign center Nicolas Roy to five-year deal
The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed restricted free agent forward via Twitter Nicolas Roy to a five-year contract, Daily Faceoff‘s Frank Seravalli reported Monday. Roy, 25, scored 15 goals and 39 points in 78 games with the Golden Knights during the 2021–22 regular season. His new contract reportedly extends through 2027 and carries an annual cap hit of $3 million.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC
New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
The Hockey Writers
2 Devils Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
After having the original tournament derailed in December due to rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID, the rescheduled IIHF U20 World Junior Championships will begin tomorrow in Edmonton. For the New Jersey Devils, they’ll have a smaller group of prospects in attendance than they did in December.
Yardbarker
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
Future outlook of the Johnny Gaudreau, Jonathan Huberdeau and Matthew Tkachuk contracts
The 2022 offseason has been a particularly memorable one thus far and is still not over. When we think back to this offseason years from now, the likely storyline that will be remembered most will be the major contracts and superstar shuffling that primarily involved the Calgary Flames. In a matter of days, Calgary lost franchise cornerstone Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, found out that their other cornerstone Matthew Tkachuk would not consider a long-term extension with them, traded Tkachuk with an extension in place to the Florida Panthers, who proceeded to send their own franchise player in Jonathan Huberdeau back to the Flames alongside star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, with Huberdeau ultimately signing his own massive extension.
Scotty Middleton, Sunrise Christian Academy 5-star small forward, commits to Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the weekend with the nation's No. 5 basketball recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. That group was built on the depth of three in-state four-star talents - Chaminade Julienne shooting guard George Washington III, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal and St. ...
Yardbarker
NHL players who could be traded this offseason
The busiest part of the NHL offseason has come and gone with the completion of the NHL draft and the early stages of the free agent signing period. However, there are still plenty of potential trades that could be made involving some significant players. Teams are still over the salary cap, contenders still have holes to fill, and rebuilding teams still have veteran pieces that could be traded for future assets before the start of the season or the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Here we take a look at 15 NHL players that could still be on the move in the weeks and months ahead.
Yardbarker
Cody Ceci thrived in a top-pairing role under Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, but can he sustain this level of play over a full season?
It’s quite evident that the Edmonton Oilers markedly improved ever since their coaching change. In early February, the team sat outside a playoff spot under Dave Tippett and Jim Playfair. Once they were replaced with Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, the team held an excellent regular-season record of 26-9-3, ranking third in the entire league during that span, and the team went on to advance to the Western Conference Finals in the post-season.
NHL
Coyotes Sign Crouse to Five-Year Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Lawson to a long-term contract," said Armstrong. "He is a...
Sabres' Ostlund knows what he needs to do to get to the NHL
It’s always fun to ask players to self-scout themselves. Ostlund said, “I think I’m a player with a great hockey IQ and my skating is one of my best assets too, so I’d describe myself as a small, two-way centerman.”
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
NHL
Flyers extend their ECHL affiliation with Reading Royals
The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, announced a multi-year affiliation agreement which will see Reading serve as the primary ECHL affiliate of the Flyers, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The affiliation agreement runs through the 2022-23 and 2023-24...
Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The next New York Rangers captain, revealed
The New York Rangers haven’t had a captain since trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh in 2018. That will reportedly change rather soon. According to ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weeks, the Rangers will name defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The announcement should come within the next 24 hours, according to Weeks’ report.
Yardbarker
Rangers Get a Reasonably Priced Depth Forward in Vesey
The New York Rangers have lost a lot of key forwards in free agency, including Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Kevin Rooney, and they may end up losing Tyler Motte too. They did sign Vincent Trocheck but couldn’t afford any other big signings. However, rumors have linked the team to free agent forward Jimmy Vesey, who spent his first three years in the NHL with them. (From “Islanders should honor Ed Westfall for helping lay dynasty’s foundation”, New York Post, 8/6/22) He could prove to be a solid bottom-six forward and he should do so at a reasonable price too.
The Hockey Writers
2023 NHL Draft Rankings: Forbes’ Early Top 16
When one door closes, another one will open. That’s how the saying goes isn’t it? Well, the door has closed on the 2022 NHL Draft and while it’s taken about a month to get started on the 2023 NHL Draft talk, the early rankings are in and there’s some discussion to be had.
James Laurinaitis Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
In the College Football Playoff era the Ohio State Buckeyes have appeared in it four times, winning one national title and finishing as runner-up for another. But heading into 2022, former Buckeyes star James Laurinaitis has some tough love for his beloved team. In a recent interview, Laurinaitis acknowledged that...
