Marriott Bonvoy launches the Lost Recipes campaign to revive the timeless traditions of Thai cuisine

25 best Italian restaurants in Boston
We’ve got the best red sauce joints, fine dining and weeknight carb spots around. Boston arguably has one of the best Italian food scenes in the country between the cozy streets of the North End, the chic trattorias scattered around the South End and all the neighborhood spots your group chat swears by. We could sample different Italian cuisine every night without running out of options thanks to our red sauce stalwarts, vintage throwbacks, buzzy newbies, pizza parlors and innovative high-concept ventures. These are only the best to get you started and keep you coming back. ]
Florian Eatery
Despite visiting on a wintery day with torrential downpour, Florian is packed to the rafters. Crowds spill out of its tiny entrance on both sides, customers waiting for a table are indistinguishable from locals ordering takeaway coffee, outdoor tables are shunted towards the shelter of the footpath. Making headlines in recent weeks for the consternation it’s attracted from nearby residents doesn’t seem to have affected trade for Florian in the slightest, only made it more popular if anything. Everyone is respectful and careful to steer clear from crowding the adjacent Rathdowne Street Café and nearby houses.
Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
Mexico’s magnificent new rustic beach hotel is designed with wellness in mind
A stylish new rustic resort has opened in Mexico that allows guests to stay in beautiful seaside huts on a private beach, as well as take time to relax and engage in a number of carefully crafted wellness activities. Called Habitas Tulum, the bohemian hotel includes a community hub for visitors to engage with each other, and has been designed to be ecological as well as comfortable.
Wendy’s Takes on Battle of the Breakfast With Sweet French Treat in California
Wendy's wants to give you a sweet reason to wake up early. (Los Angeles, California) - Wendy's is adding a new item to its breakfast menu to all restaurants in California to appeal to those who prefer their breakfast sweet: French Toast Sticks.
Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club
Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
These sea pods offer a luxurious life on the water or on land
The pods will be available in September. They range from $295,000 to $1.5 million. They are built to be in harmony with the natural environment. Panama-based Ocean Builders has designed new pods for living on the water and on land that seems right out of a science fiction film, according to an article published in Robb Report on Wednesday.
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
These are the hottest seaside destinations in the UK for 2022, according to Airbnb
The UK is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and jaw-dropping holiday destinations. Cornwall? Dorset? Margate? They’re all great, but surely there are other, more unexpected places to go? Airbnb has just announced its top trending destinations for 2022 and one surprising Yorkshire seaside town has taken first place.
Miss Kilo Lounge? The famed music hub teases a string of pop-up events before the official grand opening
You’ve heard from us first. We’re sure you’re familiar with Kilo Lounge, the famed underground music venue that previously closed its doors back in 2019… a sad day for Singapore, indeed. Today, Kilo Singapore is delighted to announce the launch of Kilo After Dinner – a new concept – and the arrival of Sivanesh Pillai as Music Director.
Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success
With just a look, Sosima Olivera knows when her cherished agave plants will be ready to make mezcal, tequila's lesser-known Mexican cousin whose fast-growing popularity is raising fears of overexploitation. "A bottle sums up everything we've done for years," she told AFP while touring a field in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca where magueys -- a type of agave plant -- grow slowly under the sun.
Samoa Cookhouse is the last place in California where you can eat like an actual lumberjack
"Everyone dove into the food and ate quickly. Rarely was food passed."
Summer Sonic will feature contemporary art installations this year
Summer Sonic is coming back to Tokyo for the first time in three years, but music isn’t the only thing you can enjoy at the festival this time around. This year, Summer Sonic organisers are working with the Agency for Cultural Affairs to present a contemporary art programme alongside the concerts of Post Malone, Yungblud, The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen and other global megastars.
Chinatown’s Night Market is back in Montreal
Montreal is known for its cheap eats and best restaurants, and this delicious (and affordable) Night Market in Chinatown is no exception. The second edition of Marché Asiatique, a can't miss collaboration between Marché de Nuit de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, La Pépinière I Espaces Collectifs and Marché Asiatique, runs until October 2.
Giant 3D cat Pokémon are appearing on this digital billboard in Shinjuku
Cat lovers will know that today August 8 is international cat day. There are plenty of purr-fect attractions in Tokyo to relish in your appreciation for felines, whether it’s spending time at a cat café, shopping for kitty-themed souvenirs, munching on cat tail-shaped doughnuts or just cuddling in bed with a purring cat robot.
Chotto Maki's new TST branch is giving away free California rolls
Since opening their first branch in Central, Chotto Maki has been providing Hongkongers with sumptuous sushi, sashimi and inventive sushi rolls. They're continuing to spread their Japanese fare with their latest branch opening in Tsim Sha Tsui, offering a selection of their signature American and Canadian-style sushi rolls filled to the brim with hearty ingredients, along with nigiri sushi such as salmon, tuna, scallop, and hamachi which can be prepared as sashimi or lightly scorched with a kitchen torch.
Pullman Melbourne on Swanston
If you spend much time in the city, the chances are high that you've walked right past this striking five-star hotel without even realising it. It's hiding in plain sight, with its 15-storey facade barely perceptible from street level, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it front entryway on Swanston and a second hidden 'tunnel' entry accessible via the Little Bourke Street laneway. It's all incredibly Melbourne, and that's even before you've stepped inside.
I Tried the Corona Sunrise Hack and It’s Now My Go-To Happy Hour Cocktail
My mixology skills are not up to par with that of a seasoned bartender. Thus, I leave the drink duty to someone else in the house or bide my time with a glass of white wine — that is, until I saw Isabel of @isabeleats breaking down the how-tos of a Corona Sunrise on Instagram. I already had orange juice in the fridge, and it looked easy enough for me to confidently whip up on my own. So I set out to the store for a six-pack of Corona Extras, a small bottle of grenadine, and a shooter of tequila with the hopes of upgrading my summer happy hour at home.
'We Live in A Tiny House Van, But There's a Dark Side'
On social media you see these amazing vans with attractive people living in them—but it's not like that all the time.
New bridge now the gateway to adventures on Pelješac
Much has been made of the newly unveiled cable-stayed bridge that gracefully spans the Adriatic between the village of Komarna on the Croatian mainland and the Pelješac peninsula facing it. After decades of having to pass through a section of Bosnia to drive between the main Dalmatian hubs of Split and Dubrovnik, motorists can now skirt round it completely, thus avoiding border crossing to and from the EU.
