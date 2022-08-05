ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
benitolink.com

Hollister unveils time capsule and Blue Star Memorial

Mayor Velazquez with fellow city council members, Boy Scouts, City Manager Brett Miller, Girl Scout Maddie Rosa and Boy Scout Diego Villalpando at the ceremony to cut the ribbon in front of time capsule. Photo by Marisa Sachau. The crowd that gathered for the unveiling of the time capsule and...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Monterey, CA USA

It was April 17th, 2021 that I received my quilted heart ❤️ My boyfriend and I took a vacation with my sisters and their boyfriends to Carmel & Monterey, CA. I find my story so heart warming because it was my boyfriend who found this loving quilted heart. He found it walking down the pier of Monterey Fisherman’s Wharf. From that day on and still, I have the quilted heart hanging in my car by the rear mirror!! ❤️❤️
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
King City, CA
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
King City, CA
Government
kingcityrustler.com

Northbound 101 onramp at Broadway Street in King City to close Tuesday

KING CITY — Ongoing paving and bridgework on Highway 101 in King City will continue with the closure of the northbound Broadway Street onramp in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 9. Temporary concrete railing will be placed along the roadway to block the northbound Broadway onramp. Caltrans...
KING CITY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Take a vicarious trip down to Monterey’s Wharf 2.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the craft of writing. I’ve loved to write for as long as I can remember, and over the years I’ve taken classes and read books on writing as a way to hone this craft. In these books and classes there are various recurring pieces of advice given, among them: Show, don’t tell.
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
diablomag.com

One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing

Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Book#Photography#Traveling Salesmen#Arcadia Publishing
topshelfmusicmag.com

Kane Brown brings famous friends to California Mid-State Fair

What a night celebrating a sold-out show with country superstar Kane Brown at Paso Robles annual California Mid-State Fair! When all the lights dimmed, everyone went crazy as Brown began the intro to his set. As he walked on the stage, flames and smoke erupted, making the crowd go even crazier. Kane Brown played some new and old hits, such as “Famous Friends”, “Good As You”, “Heaven” and many more.
PASO ROBLES, CA
cityofsoledad.com

Application for Vacancy on the Soledad City Council

APPLICATIONS FOR VACANCY ON THE SOLEDAD CITY COUNCIL. The City Council of the City of Soledad is accepting applications for appointment to fill a vacancy on the City Council. The person appointed to the position will serve for the remaining term of the vacated seat on the Council, or until November of 2024. An appointment is anticipated to be made by the City Council at a special public meeting scheduled for August 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. All applicants should expect to be interviewed for between 5-10 minutes at this meeting prior to the Council’s decision.
SOLEDAD, CA
CAR AND DRIVER

How to See the Pebble Beach Concours and Monterey Car Week without Leaving Home

Each year, a panel of self-proclaimed experts denies 800 very wealthy people the right to park their old cars on a lawn. They're denied entry to the nation's most exclusive car show, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For the rest of us, we might feel bad that we're scrolling instead of strolling the fabled lawn. It's true that a few of us from Car and Driver will be there to report back on all the action and the cars, because it's what we do. And again this year, we'll also be live-blogging the entire weekend here on our site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Youtube
KION News Channel 5/46

Sounds of early morning gunfire leads to one King City man arrested

GREENFIELD, Calif (KION-TV)- On Saturday morning, at 8:15 a.m. Greenfield Police received a call from a resident about hearing shots being fire on the 52 block of 11th Street. The Soledad Police Department, King City Police Department, and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office were also called out to assist. When officers arrived on scene, multiple The post Sounds of early morning gunfire leads to one King City man arrested appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy