Read on kingcityrustler.com
Related
benitolink.com
Hollister unveils time capsule and Blue Star Memorial
Mayor Velazquez with fellow city council members, Boy Scouts, City Manager Brett Miller, Girl Scout Maddie Rosa and Boy Scout Diego Villalpando at the ceremony to cut the ribbon in front of time capsule. Photo by Marisa Sachau. The crowd that gathered for the unveiling of the time capsule and...
KSBW.com
Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
pajaronian.com
PHOTOS: Strawberry Festival takes over downtown Watsonville
The annual Watsonville Strawberry Festival returned to its three-day format from Aug. 5-7.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Monterey, CA USA
It was April 17th, 2021 that I received my quilted heart ❤️ My boyfriend and I took a vacation with my sisters and their boyfriends to Carmel & Monterey, CA. I find my story so heart warming because it was my boyfriend who found this loving quilted heart. He found it walking down the pier of Monterey Fisherman’s Wharf. From that day on and still, I have the quilted heart hanging in my car by the rear mirror!! ❤️❤️
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kingcityrustler.com
Northbound 101 onramp at Broadway Street in King City to close Tuesday
KING CITY — Ongoing paving and bridgework on Highway 101 in King City will continue with the closure of the northbound Broadway Street onramp in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 9. Temporary concrete railing will be placed along the roadway to block the northbound Broadway onramp. Caltrans...
montereycountyweekly.com
Take a vicarious trip down to Monterey’s Wharf 2.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the craft of writing. I’ve loved to write for as long as I can remember, and over the years I’ve taken classes and read books on writing as a way to hone this craft. In these books and classes there are various recurring pieces of advice given, among them: Show, don’t tell.
Highway 1 to Big Sur named one of California’s 4 best road trips
“With its stunning ocean views, beautiful beaches, and quaint small towns, a drive down California’s Highway 1 is an unforgettable experience,” worldatlas.com says.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: La Michoacana Paleteria adds even more amazing flavors
This past week, La Michoacana Paleteria y Neveria owner Ana Ramos-Aguilera introduced me to several new creations that are unique to this local gem. Some words that came to mind as I walked through her newest inventions were ‘fresh” and “perfection.”. In my tasting at La Michoacana...
RELATED PEOPLE
diablomag.com
One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing
Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
Renting in SLO County? Here’s a look at the latest prices for apartments
Rent.com released new data on the prices for everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Kane Brown brings famous friends to California Mid-State Fair
What a night celebrating a sold-out show with country superstar Kane Brown at Paso Robles annual California Mid-State Fair! When all the lights dimmed, everyone went crazy as Brown began the intro to his set. As he walked on the stage, flames and smoke erupted, making the crowd go even crazier. Kane Brown played some new and old hits, such as “Famous Friends”, “Good As You”, “Heaven” and many more.
cityofsoledad.com
Application for Vacancy on the Soledad City Council
APPLICATIONS FOR VACANCY ON THE SOLEDAD CITY COUNCIL. The City Council of the City of Soledad is accepting applications for appointment to fill a vacancy on the City Council. The person appointed to the position will serve for the remaining term of the vacated seat on the Council, or until November of 2024. An appointment is anticipated to be made by the City Council at a special public meeting scheduled for August 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. All applicants should expect to be interviewed for between 5-10 minutes at this meeting prior to the Council’s decision.
CAR AND DRIVER
How to See the Pebble Beach Concours and Monterey Car Week without Leaving Home
Each year, a panel of self-proclaimed experts denies 800 very wealthy people the right to park their old cars on a lawn. They're denied entry to the nation's most exclusive car show, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For the rest of us, we might feel bad that we're scrolling instead of strolling the fabled lawn. It's true that a few of us from Car and Driver will be there to report back on all the action and the cars, because it's what we do. And again this year, we'll also be live-blogging the entire weekend here on our site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sounds of early morning gunfire leads to one King City man arrested
GREENFIELD, Calif (KION-TV)- On Saturday morning, at 8:15 a.m. Greenfield Police received a call from a resident about hearing shots being fire on the 52 block of 11th Street. The Soledad Police Department, King City Police Department, and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office were also called out to assist. When officers arrived on scene, multiple The post Sounds of early morning gunfire leads to one King City man arrested appeared first on KION546.
Kristin Smart’s accused killer nicknamed ‘Chester the Molester,’ unsealed documents state
Even before Kristin Smart vanished, Paul Flores was nicknamed “Chester the Molester” by Cal Poly students, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Paul Flores joked Kristin Smart was at his 'mom's house,' witness testifies at murder trial
Court documents claim multiple scent dogs alerted to the possible presence of a cadaver in Flores' dorm room when it was investigated in 1996.
Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0