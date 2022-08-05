A revised county plan, adding additional reviews, water meters and other restrictions on new water wells in unincorporated Sonoma County...isn't enough to stave off a looming lawsuit. The suit accuses local officials of hurting protected species by pulling too much water from local watersheds. After the environmental group California Coastkeeper Alliance signaled they would not drop their lawsuit, county staffers moved quickly to revise proposed changes to the county's well ordinance. While officials are set to debate the provisions Tuesday, the organization has already reached a verdict. Drev Hunt is legal director of the Coastkeeper Alliance. "The county's proposal to adopt this...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO