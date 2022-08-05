ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

WSAZ

Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting along 6th Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston on Friday. Officers with the Charleston Police Department say they responded to a shooting call just after 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they say they located James Hambrick, 42, of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Victim from Friday shooting in Charleston has died

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The victim of a broad daylight shootout on Charleston’s West Side has died of his injuries. According to Charleston police, James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, died Sunday at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was shot in the head Friday afternoon as he exited a home at the corner of Hunt Ave. and 6th Street.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’

WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston shooting now a homicide investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who was shot in the head in Charleston on Friday has died. Charleston PD says that 42-year-old James Hambrick, of Charleston, died at a local hospital on Sunday. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD responded after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of Hunt Ave. in Charleston. Mr. Hambrick […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Troopers investigate fatal shooting involving 14-year-old

FORT GAY, W.Va. — State police say a 14-year-old shot and killed a man Sunday in Wayne County following an “ongoing domestic incident” in which the shooting victim was the aggressor. Troopers found Ermal Mullins, 37 of Fort Gay, dead on the front porch of a residence...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One lane of I-77 North reopens after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One lane of I-77 North has reopened after a crash at the split with I-64 East in Charleston. Kanawha County Dispatchers say the first crash involved a KRT bus that hit the wall at the I-64/I-77 split. They say no passengers were on board and the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman injured in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Olive Hill fight leads to stabbing

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after an alleged early morning fight this weekend in Olive Hill, Kentucky. According to Olive Hill Police Department Chief Bruce Palmer, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a fight that began downtown. Palmers says both parties […]
OLIVE HILL, KY
WSAZ

Structure fire closes part of MacCorkle Avenue South East

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue South East is closed Tuesday morning as crews battle a structure fire, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say they received a call at 9:44 a.m. for a working fire in the 5000 block of Macorkle Avenue. They believe the structure is abandoned.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

State Police: Man fatally shot by teenager in Wayne County

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 14-year-old fatally shot a man during a domestic violence incident Sunday evening in Wayne County, state police said. Ermal Mullins III, 37, was found dead on the porch of a Fort Gay residence by investigators, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
AdWeek

75-Year-Old WCHS Reporter Bob Aaron Attacked While Covering Story

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A Charleston, W.V. reporter was attacked over the weekend while covering a story about the local Sheriff’s efforts to remove abandoned cars from the area.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man injured after being stabbed multiple times

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) -Olive Hill Police Department said a man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed six times in Olive Hill. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 a.m. on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as...
OLIVE HILL, KY
WTRF- 7News

14-year-old kills adult in West Virginia after domestic violence

West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident. Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay and the adult was dead when officers arrived. Police told news outlets an investigation found the juvenile […]
FORT GAY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77S back open after crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All southbound lanes of I-77 are closed just south of the Edens Fork exit. Kanawha Metro said that three vehicles were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. No timeline has yet been given for the road to reopen.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person injured after being hit by car in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston. The incident happened near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Charleston’s West Side around 7:40 p.m. Dispatchers say one person was transported, but they did not know the extent of the injuries. Charleston Police Department responded […]
CHARLESTON, WV

