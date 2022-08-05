Read on www.keloland.com
kelo.com
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested After Being Found Driving Emergency Vehicle
Inwood, Iowa — A South Dakota man was arrested in Inwood early on Saturday after a deputy found him driving an emergency vehicle. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, their emergency center received a report from an Inwood resident of an intoxicated man who had walked into the resident’s house, appeared to be lost, and left on foot early Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault...
KELOLAND TV
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Passenger Dies After Accident In Side-By-Side UTV Owned By Orange City Man
Spirit Lake, Iowa– One teen was killed and one was injured after a side-by-side UTV accident near Spirit Lake on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 side-by-side, owned by Scott Groeneweg of Orange City, southbound on Basswood Lane in East Oaks North (that’s between Camp Foster and The Narrows on the east side of East Lake Okoboji), or about 3.3 miles up into East Lake from the East/West crossover.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 18-year-old faces multiple charges after altercation leads to stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect involved in a violent altercation that left one victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. officers received a call about an individual covered...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
KELOLAND TV
Inmate found dead at state prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old state prison inmate has died. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Jordan Ward was found unresponsive in his cell. Efforts to revive Ward were unsuccessful. The death is currently under investigation. Ward was serving sentences for 1st-degree burglary, accessory to a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
KELOLAND TV
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a teen who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. The Sioux Falls Police Department posted the update to their Facebook page on Thursday morning, saying the 13-year-old girl has been located.
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
KELOLAND TV
Walk honors children who died young
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families honored loved ones whom they lost shortly after birth with a walk Saturday at Fawick Park in central Sioux Falls. Jessica Remme and her family are among the people who celebrated the lives of children lost this weekend. Her daughter Oaklyn died in 2018, and she decided to create the Oaklyn Foundation to help families in similar situations.
siouxcountyradio.com
Teenager Dies in Scooter Accident
Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car north of Sheldon Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 280th Street intersection of Highway 60. According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was driving westbound...
