Schaghticoke, NY

Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
The body of Lisa Deangelis, age 58, of Cambridge, was found Friday, Aug. 5, not far from where police recovered her vehicle on County Route 114 in Schaghticoke. Photo Credit: Robin Bopp on Facebook/Google Maps street view

A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead.

The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said.

Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area on County Route 114 in the town of Schaghticoke, not far from where her vehicle was found on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Relatives had reported DeAngelis missing on Friday, July 29, after she failed to return home, police said.

Robin Bopp, who identified herself as the girlfriend of DeAngelis’ son, Andrew, posted on Facebook thanking everyone who had helped bring awareness to the case.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared and commented on our post and especially for assisting in searching for Lisa,” Bopp wrote.

“She has been found. Unfortunately she has passed away. We are asking for some privacy at this time to grieve our great loss.”

State Police said the investigation into DeAngelis' death is ongoing, but said they do not consider it suspicious and there is no threat to the public.

