Gresham, OR

Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run case

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An arrest has been made in the case of a deadly hit-and-run in Gresham on Wednesday.

Gresham police arrested Donald Troy Bighaus, 52, who officials say faces charges of Murder in the Second Degree and felony Hit-and-Run.

On Wednesday, police responded to the report of a hit-and-run incident that left an unnamed bicyclist dead in an alley behind 2208 SE 182nd Avenue.

Man indicted with attempted murder charge after Gresham hit-and-run

Using surveillance footage from the surrounding area, investigators were able to discover information on a suspect vehicle which led them to Bighaus. A search warrant was served and the vehicle used in the hit-and-run was found and seized as evidence.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

KOIN 6 News

