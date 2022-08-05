In 1st address as M-DCPS superintendent, Dotres lists priorities ahead of start of classes

Read on wsvn.com
Miami-Dade and Broward schools hiring more teachers
MIAMI - As hundreds of thousands of students prepare to return to classes next week, Miami-Dade and Broward Public schools are hiring more teachers.New figures obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school years and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers.A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings, which is down dramatically from the same time last year when there were 409 teacher openings.Teachers return to work tomorrow in Broward...
Newly hired teachers receive orientation at Hialeah Gardens High School
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an energetic welcome for new teachers at Hialeah Gardens High School. Despite a statewide teacher shortage, Miami-Dade Public Schools have hired hundreds of teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. “Becoming an educator at a time where things are very difficult right?” said Dr....
Miami-Dade Superintendent says district has plans to address "learning loss"
MIAMI - In just about a week, South Florida students will head back to class for the new school year. In his opening of schools address last Friday, Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres spoke about the district's plan to help children catch up from "learning loss" associated with the pandemic. "The emphasis on the loss learning and continuing to accelerate over remediate becomes really really important. The remediation, or the additional support, you will see there will be occurring over tutoring via after-school interventions via Saturday programming as well. However, truly a lot of the instruction that we have to focus...
Miami mayor wants to delay plan to build houses for homeless in Virginia Key, asks county for assistance
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is recommending that a plan for a homeless camp made up of tiny homes in the northern part of Virginia Key be put on hold. Pausing the plan would require a vote from city commissioners. “We are, in part, recommending to...
City of Miami officials want more county help to tackle homeless issue
MIAMI - The plan to put tiny homes for the homeless on Virginia Key may soon be on hold. On Monday afternoon, Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference saying they want more assistance from the county to tackle the homeless issue. Right now, the only location approved to put tiny homes for the homeless is Virginia Key but Mayor Suarez says they want to look for other options both inside and outside of city limits and figure out a better strategy with the county."We feel it's an unfair burden for the city to have...
City of Miami mayor suggests plan to build tiny house in Virginia Key to be put on hold
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is recommending that a plan for tiny homes homeless camp in the northern part of Virginia Key is to be put on hold. That would require a vote of city commissioners . Meanwhile, city leaders are asking for more help...
Miami Gardens hosts 8th Back to School Book Bag Drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students are being styled for the new school year, thanks to the City of Miami Gardens. City officials hosted their eighth annual Back to School Book Bag Drive at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Sunday afternoon. Children who attended received lots...
Early voting begins in Miami-Dade as primary races heat up in South Florida
AVENTURA, Fla. – Early voting for the primary election in Miami-Dade County began Monday at 23 different sites. Frederick Fisher was one of the very first people to cast his ballot at the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens. He chose to come out early to avoid any lines.
Humane Society of Broward County receives hundreds of applications for rescued beagles
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dogs are finally getting a chance at a normal life, and apparently hundreds want in on the pups. Over 40 beagles are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County in Dania Beach, which includes Missy, one of the first pups to leave for her forever home.
Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?
This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
New Superintendent Holds His First MDCPS Opening of Schools Event
It became an annual tradition under the previous Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, to stage what amounts to a pep rally to fire up the troops before school starts. Today the first-year Superintendent, Dr. Jose Dotres, picked up the baton at his alma mater, Miami Senior High School.
Who Has To Pay?
(WSVN) - Someone else planted the tree, and it’s not on your property. Now, the tree is causing problems and you have to pay for the repairs or do you? It’s why one homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. With South Florida real estate prices just...
Notice of Judicial Sale: 517 Palmetto Drive
US BANK, N.A. (TRUSTEE) Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said court, that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on-line at www.MiamiDade.RealForeclose.com at 09:00 o’clock, AM on August 22, 2022 the following described property:
Activist helps to organize town hall meeting against gun violence in Goulds
GOULDS, Fla. – Romania Dukes had just marked the fourth anniversary of her 18-year-old son De’Michael’s death to a stray bullet in Miami-Dade’s Goulds area when gun violence plagued the area again. Dukes, a community activist, quickly responded to a shooting on July 29 at the...
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
Broward County Hosts Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair
Careers are about to take flight at FLA Live Arena. Broward County will host the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair at the arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The fair, which seeks to fill an unspecified number of airport and aviation jobs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gov. DeSantis: Unmonitored ballot dropbox case for new elections integrity unit
The Broward County Supervisor of Elections office said there's nothing to investigate. For the first time in an election that spreads across the state, it’s no longer legal to drop your ballot off at an unattended ballot box. This Primary that concludes Aug. 23 is the first for which...
Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District
Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
Airlines struggling with shortages want to recruit more diverse pilots. This HBCU could be a solution.
At Florida Memorial University, a small historically Black university in Miami Gardens, Tremaine Johnson is training to become one of the country’s few Black pilots. Less than 2% of commercial airline pilots are Black, according to one report, making Johnson’s decision to become a pilot — rather than an air traffic controller, as he’d originally intended — notable. His choice also comes at a particularly crucial time, as airlines around the country experience a pilot shortage due to cutbacks during the pandemic.
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
