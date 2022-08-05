ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin

By Julianna Washburn
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fifty-year-old earrings for $5 perch on a red crate and lightly used books line the walls of Top Drawer Thrift in Austin, awaiting a new home.

As high school students Mariko Frank and Asia Lindow circle around their favorite thrift store, they hope to walk away with a couple of reasonably priced back-to-school items.

At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years , students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year.

During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school. By shopping at a thrift store, they could save even more.

Lindow said she likes to shop for dresses, jackets and jewelry at Top Drawer Thrift when it comes to clothes she needs for school. She said that while the items aren’t as inexpensive as they are at Goodwill, they’re high-quality.

Shoes at the store were priced at anything from a $22 pair of colorful heels to a $95 pair of Asolo AFS Ridge Boots from Italy.

“For how old and how nice the things are, I think the prices are really great and definitely things that I can buy,” Lindow said.

Frank’s thrift store pick was a long-sleeved blue and white striped shirt with a cat stitched above the front pocket for $22.

Mariko Frank holds the shirt she picked out at Top Drawer Thrift for $22. (KXAN Photo/Julianna Washburn)

An old picnic basket also caught her eye. She said she would use it for lunches off-campus with her friends.

“They’re really unique pieces and all of them tell a different story,” Frank said. “Those baskets I was looking at — I just wonder what other people have used them before. It just gets me more excited to use it for myself.”

Just across the street sits The Assistance League of Austin Thrift House. The items donated to their store typically arrive before they are brought to a Goodwill, which means most are in good condition, but still sit at a low price.

On Friday, Al Thrift House was selling men’s shoes for half-price and had a table displaying miscellaneous school supplies at the center of the store.

The table offered discounted supplies such as bookmarks for $1, a box of crayons for 50 cents, journals and a clear backpack.

Al Thrift House said it’s most popular back-to-school items were its jeans since they are usually in good condition and most pairs are priced close to $10.

