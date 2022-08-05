ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MO

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies human remains discovered Jan. 31

By Addi Weakley
 3 days ago
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the human remains found Jan. 31, 2022 , southeast of Lawrence, have been identified.

A lab report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation matched the DNA analysis to Guy Wayne Collins, 47.

The sheriff’s office documents Collins was released from the Douglas County Correctional Facility on July 6. By July 8, his family contacted the sheriff’s office with concerns he had been released but had not made contact with his family.

Collins was then listed as a missing adult on July 9.

Over six months later, two people walking near a creek found his remains in the 1700 block of North 1250 Road.

“The Sheriff’s Office has notified Collins’ family he has been identified and offers condolences to Collins’ family and friends,” the office said in a statement.

No foul play is suspected.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

