Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, Kansas, man charged for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

By David Medina
 3 days ago
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was arrested and charged for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Kasey Hopkins is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Investigators used Hopkins' cell phone records to conclude that he was on the premises for 18 minutes.

According to court documents, during an investigation, it was determined he entered the building through a fire door near the Senate Parliamentarian’s Office at 2:54 p.m.

He later exited the building through the same door at 2:57 p.m. before reentering the building through a Senate wing door.

During his trip inside the building, he made a stop at U.S. Sen. Jeffrey Merkley's office (D - Oregon)

Hopkins also took a selfie with a Winston Churchill Bust inside the building.

Hopkins taking selfie

He eventually left the building at around 3:15 p.m.

Sheriffs, Attorney General, Sen. Hawley push back against FBI firearms audit

JEFFERSON CITY — After an email alleged a firearms background check audit, including a review of concealed carry permits, was given to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, several other departments have preemptively stated they would not turn over any such information, to the support of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
KCTV 5

Teen dies after being shot on birthday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager who was fatally shot Thursday night passed away. According to the police, officers went to the 5000 block of E. 8th at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a “medical...
KANSAS CITY, MO
