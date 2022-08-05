ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan, Vance build campaign momentum for Ohio’s senate race

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IcWj_0h6erwcK00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than 100 days, you will vote for statewide representation like governor and U.S. senator. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are both making their run for that senator’s seat.

Recent polls show Ryan pulling ahead of Vance. This week, Vance launched his first campaign TV advertisement and said he will continue building momentum in the days leading up to the November election. Ryan said his lead in the polls won’t slow his campaigning.

Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates

“I’m running an American campaign for America and Ohioans,” Ryan said. “And I think people are tired of trying to put people in a box or politicians thinking they can only be in one box or another.”

A point both candidates agree on is the recently passed PACT Act by the U.S. Senate to address healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins while serving.

“The specific legislation — I’d be lying if I said I know anything about it other than it takes care of veterans,” Vance said. “Which sounds like a good idea to me.”

“He didn’t know about the burns pit legislation which, to me, is an absolute disqualifier,” Ryan said. “This burns pit legislation has been on the agenda for two years.”

Despite rhetoric from each side, both candidates say they are confident in their campaign.

“Tim Ryan is running the biggest gaslighting campaign maybe in the history of American politics,” Vance said. “And all we have to do is tell the truth about him and we’re going to win this race.”

2022 Ohio August primary election results

“I will beat J.D. Vance by leaps and bounds because he’s a California guy supported by a California billionaire,” Ryan said. “And clearly doesn’t like Ohioans because he hasn’t been around.”

Vance is not currently in office and Ryan is not running for re-election in the U.S. House, so whoever does not win this senate race will not have a position in Ohio politics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 19

julie
3d ago

IMO Tim Ryan is a male version of Pelosi- his voting record speaks for itself! Vote RED before your wallets declared dead! 🇺🇸

Reply(1)
15
Ohio girl
3d ago

yeah heard one if Ryans ads with all kinds of false informstion..not impressed

Reply(4)
14
Jeffrey Halebob Hale
3d ago

it's a simple choice. you can vote for America in Vance or a communist in Ryan.

Reply(1)
17
Related
NBC4 Columbus

The CHIPS Act is signed. What now for Intel and Ohio?

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – President Joe Biden has put pen to paper Tuesday, making Intel’s most wanted legislation become law before the company makes the jump into Ohio. The CHIPS and Science Act, which has made the rounds in both the U.S. House and Senate since 2021, finally cleared both chambers of Congress at the end […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Politics#Momentum#Republican#Democrat#American#Ohioans#The U S Senate
ashlandsource.com

Letter to the Editor: Candidates should be responsive to voters

As a citizen of Ohio, and as a citizen of Ashland County specifically, I feel compelled to offer the following as it relates to the most recent primary election. It has been my practice to try to learn about each candidate's views before I vote, and I attempted to do so in this last primary election also. The information available to me, whether from the internet or candidate mailings, is often, at least for me, inadequate to decide who to vote for, and it was the same in this election, too.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes

The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
KANSAS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine declares Tuesday Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton is getting some extra recognition ahead of her trip to Ohio to promote the state’s Imagination Library. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Dolly Parton Day in the Buckeye State. The official declaration document from his office lists the star’s numerous achievements, […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried

Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform.  Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General sues garage door company that failed to deliver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a garage door company alleging that they accepted nearly $182,000 in down payments from consumers but provided no doors or other service. The lawsuit, filed today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, contends that Matthew Petroff,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy