Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana profits last month

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.3 million in July 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, the department of health reported on Tuesday. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 308 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
Van Buren, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Tontitown celebrates 123rd Grape Festival

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Tontitown’s longest-standing tradition is underway this week, the 123rd annual Tontitown Grape Festival. The event is held right off the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church campus and officially started Tuesday, Aug. 2. The festival started off with grape stomp competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday along...
5NEWS

New Springdale Dollar General selling produce & donating books

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dollar General announced its new Springdale store is now open and offering up new ways to serve its surrounding community. The Dollar General, located at 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, is open with hours of operation being found on the Dollar General app. The new Springdale Dollar...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Tyson Foods to donate 2 million meals to aid Kentucky flood relief efforts

HAZARD, Ky. — Tyson Foods is partnering with Walmart in Hazard, Kentucky to help distribute food to feed individuals in need after major flooding damaged the area last week. The company is also deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in surrounding areas affected by the flooding.
HAZARD, KY
5NEWS

Tax-free weekend underway as shoppers navigate inflation

ARKANSAS, USA — It’s tax-free weekend and families are looking to save money. The National Retail Federation says families with children in elementary to high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies. “I probably will spend between $200-$300 in total,” said Shelley Reisinger, a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises from lawmakers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As teachers have been preparing to head back to class, Arkansas legislators have been preparing for the upcoming special session. During this upcoming session, educators hope for a pay raise, and many of them spent Sunday afternoon at the Capitol making sure that plea was heard.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Boil water order issued for areas in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A boil water order has been issued for some residents in Van Buren until sometime next week. South to Hynes Street between Fayetteville Road and North 13th Street. South to Northview Street. Mount Vista Boulevard. Vista Hills Boulevard. Heritage Heights subdivisions. Park Heights subdivisions. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Three-year-old child dies in Logan County camper fire

ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a three-year-old child died on Saturday after a camper caught fire. On Aug. 6, the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the area. The camper was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived and the three-year-old had died, deputies said in a statement.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale Schools consider adding armed safety officers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is looking to beef up security on some campuses. It's considering a proposal to hire certified school safety officers (CSSO). District officials say safety is their top priority and that’s why they are looking at the new option this year. "The...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

July building activity skyrockets in Fort Smith metro

FORT SMITH, Ark. — July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The...
FORT SMITH, AR
