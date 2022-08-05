Read on www.5newsonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and GravyCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business ClosesCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
Fayetteville art initiative to launch in hopes of combatting graffiti practices within the city
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Proposal submissions opened Monday, Aug. 8 and the deadline for artists to submit ideas is Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. The call is open to all residents, artists and artist teams including high school and university students. The Utility Box Art Program is managed by...
Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year
ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana profits last month
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.3 million in July 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, the department of health reported on Tuesday. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 308 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tontitown celebrates 123rd Grape Festival
TONTITOWN, Ark. — Tontitown’s longest-standing tradition is underway this week, the 123rd annual Tontitown Grape Festival. The event is held right off the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church campus and officially started Tuesday, Aug. 2. The festival started off with grape stomp competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday along...
New Springdale Dollar General selling produce & donating books
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dollar General announced its new Springdale store is now open and offering up new ways to serve its surrounding community. The Dollar General, located at 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, is open with hours of operation being found on the Dollar General app. The new Springdale Dollar...
Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
Volunteers from Arkansas travel to aid in aftermath of deadly Kentucky floods
ROGERS, Ark. — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deployed 10 volunteers from Northwest Arkansas to Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning to aid in the aftermath of a flood that has killed at least 37. Sergeant Major Lance Nutt is the CEO and Founder of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. The national nonprofit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tax relief and school safety the focus of Arkansas special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson called for a special session this August after a record surplus last year. "This reinforces our need to lower tax cuts that's planned to lower our rates," he said. In this special session, Gov. Hutchinson plans to provide tax relief. Those plans...
Tyson Foods to donate 2 million meals to aid Kentucky flood relief efforts
HAZARD, Ky. — Tyson Foods is partnering with Walmart in Hazard, Kentucky to help distribute food to feed individuals in need after major flooding damaged the area last week. The company is also deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in surrounding areas affected by the flooding.
Tax-free weekend underway as shoppers navigate inflation
ARKANSAS, USA — It’s tax-free weekend and families are looking to save money. The National Retail Federation says families with children in elementary to high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies. “I probably will spend between $200-$300 in total,” said Shelley Reisinger, a...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises from lawmakers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As teachers have been preparing to head back to class, Arkansas legislators have been preparing for the upcoming special session. During this upcoming session, educators hope for a pay raise, and many of them spent Sunday afternoon at the Capitol making sure that plea was heard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boil water order issued for areas in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A boil water order has been issued for some residents in Van Buren until sometime next week. South to Hynes Street between Fayetteville Road and North 13th Street. South to Northview Street. Mount Vista Boulevard. Vista Hills Boulevard. Heritage Heights subdivisions. Park Heights subdivisions. The...
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
Three-year-old child dies in Logan County camper fire
ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a three-year-old child died on Saturday after a camper caught fire. On Aug. 6, the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the area. The camper was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived and the three-year-old had died, deputies said in a statement.
Crawford Co. residents without water after issues at Lee Creek Treatment Plant
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Some residents in the River Valley woke up Friday, Aug. 5, without water. According to Van Buren utilities director Steve Dufresne, residents north of Interstate 40 along Highway 59 in Crawford County are experiencing a water outage. Customers in Van Buren, Cedarville and Rudy share the same water system and are all dealing with the outage.
Retired Springdale teachers ask graduates for donations to help current teachers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Leecie Henson is a retired teacher who taught for 16 years at Springdale High School. She, along with a group of retired teachers, has asked for donations from graduates of the school. Henson believes it's important to show teachers that they have support, especially after the pandemic caused changes to the district.
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
Springdale Schools consider adding armed safety officers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is looking to beef up security on some campuses. It's considering a proposal to hire certified school safety officers (CSSO). District officials say safety is their top priority and that’s why they are looking at the new option this year. "The...
July building activity skyrockets in Fort Smith metro
FORT SMITH, Ark. — July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0