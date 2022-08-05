Some say North Dakota should get into Geothermal energy

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Geothermal energy is generating power from heat within the earth, and right now, there are efforts to have geothermal energy in parts of North Dakota.

KX News spoke with Tyler Bohan with TERRACOH, who tells us geothermal energy is a renewable energy source readily available in our state.

Geothermal systems are said to be renewable energy resources and can offer significant economic and environmental benefits.

Geothermal power plants can run at all times, given that their fuel source is constant.

But why should North Dakota hop on board?

“Essentially looking at the Geologic resources in a different way it’s utilizing heat and pressure from the earth instead of reacting to a product to do something else,” Bohan said.

In the western parts of North Dakota, you don’t have to go too far underground to find heat.

Geothermal energy works when you pipe something, like water, underground, which heats up to become steam.

That steam is used to move turbines and generate electricity.

The steam turns back into water, and the process starts all over again.

This is a developing story. Be sure to tune in to KX News Saturday night to learn more about this energy potential.

