The Town of Bedford Select Board, as cable television licensing authority under MGL 166A, s. 1, will hold a public cable license renewal ascertainment hearing on July 25, 2022, at 7:10 p.m. at Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford, Massachusetts as part of the Town’s license renewal proceedings pertaining to Comcast and Verizon New England. Bedford’s Comcast and Verizon cable licenses expire respectively on April 6, 2024 (Comcast) and October 6, 2024 (Verizon). The federal Cable Act, 47 USC 546, requires a public proceeding to ascertain the community’s cable-related needs and interests as part of the license renewal process. Public comment is invited regarding the Town’s Comcast and Verizon license renewal needs going forward and regarding cable operator past performance.
