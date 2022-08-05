One passenger was severely hurt and three others were injured in a felony DUI crash in Lakeside, authorities said Monday. A 51-year-old man in a Toyota 4-Runner made a U-turn at the intersection of State Route 67 and Mapleview Street, traveled southbound in the northbound lanes of SR-67, then collided with a 23-year-old male driver of a Toyota Highlander and his two passengers around 11:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

