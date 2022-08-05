ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA
Times of San Diego

Thomas Moreno, 50, Was Man Found Dead in Lakeside Pond

Authorities Monday publicly identified a man found dead last week in a pond near El Capitan High School. The possible drowning death of Thomas Moreno, 50, in the area of Moreno Drive and Willow Road in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. last Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspected DUI Crash Puts 4 in the Hospital, 1 Suffering Major Injuries

One passenger was severely hurt and three others were injured in a felony DUI crash in Lakeside, authorities said Monday. A 51-year-old man in a Toyota 4-Runner made a U-turn at the intersection of State Route 67 and Mapleview Street, traveled southbound in the northbound lanes of SR-67, then collided with a 23-year-old male driver of a Toyota Highlander and his two passengers around 11:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LAKESIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Several injured in wrong-way DUI crash: CHP

Four people were hospitalized after a crash late Sunday night in East County that occurred when a man suspected of driving under the influence drove the wrong way and collided with another vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego

Three Injured in Shooting in Pacific Beach

Three people were wounded during a shooting in an alley in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The victims were listed in stable condition at a hospital, the San Diego Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a radio call of someone hearing...
SAN DIEGO, CA

