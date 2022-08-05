Read on www.laweekly.com
Teen Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Picador Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
17-Year-Old Boy Struck and Injured in Auto-Pedestrian Accident near Tebo Court. The incident occurred around 8:01 a.m., at the 800 block of Picador Boulevard on July 25th. According to reports, the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra struck the teen boy as he crossed the street from west to east.
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Woman dies from injuries in e-bike, vehicle crash
A woman riding an electric bicycle with a young child died from her injuries after a traffic collision involving the e-bike and vehicle, police said Monday.
3-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-5 in South Bay
A three-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 5 in South Bay Sunday night, authorities said.
Thomas Moreno, 50, Was Man Found Dead in Lakeside Pond
Authorities Monday publicly identified a man found dead last week in a pond near El Capitan High School. The possible drowning death of Thomas Moreno, 50, in the area of Moreno Drive and Willow Road in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. last Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
Woman riding e-bike seriously hurt in collision with SUV in Carlsbad
A woman riding an electric bike suffered serious injuries in a collision with an SUV on a Carlsbad street.
Suspected DUI Crash Puts 4 in the Hospital, 1 Suffering Major Injuries
One passenger was severely hurt and three others were injured in a felony DUI crash in Lakeside, authorities said Monday. A 51-year-old man in a Toyota 4-Runner made a U-turn at the intersection of State Route 67 and Mapleview Street, traveled southbound in the northbound lanes of SR-67, then collided with a 23-year-old male driver of a Toyota Highlander and his two passengers around 11:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Woman riding electric bicycle with 1-year-old child seriously injured after collision with vehicle
A woman riding an electric bicycle with a one-year-old child was seriously injured after a collision with a vehicle in Carlsbad Sunday evening, authorities said.
Man found dead in Lakeside pond identified
The man who was recently found dead in a pond in Lakeside has been identified, authorities announced Monday.
Several injured in wrong-way DUI crash: CHP
Four people were hospitalized after a crash late Sunday night in East County that occurred when a man suspected of driving under the influence drove the wrong way and collided with another vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.
Morning Fire Destroys Motor Home, 3 Trailers at Jamul Campground
A motor home and three trailers were destroyed Sunday in a fire at a Jumul campground storage area, Cal Fire San Diego said. One trailer caught fire around 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground site on Otay Lakes Road, according to Captain Frank LoCoco. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Actress Anne Heche's Fiery Mar Vista Crash Leaves Her in Critical Condition and Coma
Despite reports that actress Anne Heche was in stable condition after being critically injured in a fiery car crash into a Mar Vista house Friday, a spokesperson now says the actress is in critical condition. Heche was reportedly involved in a crash before 11 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block...
Vandals targeting East County businesses in recent attacks
The owner of Funky Fries says the rise in homelessness has contributed to these attacks.
Pickup goes off highway in Bonsall, hits tree
A person escaped uninjured Saturday after a pickup truck went off Old Highway 395 on its side 20 feet down an embankment and hit a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.
Man shot outside San Diego resort
Someone pulled up in an SUV and shot a man in the parking lot of a San Diego resort early Sunday morning, police said.
NBC San Diego
Couple Stabbed While Helping Blind Man Attacked in Mission Valley Says They'd Do It Again
Two good Samaritans who were stabbed while defending a blind man attacked on a Mission Valley sidewalk last week said they wouldn't hesitate to jump in and help if they had to do it all over again. Sherlisse and Wayne Yehling are convinced had they not intervened, the 36-year-old transient...
NBC San Diego
Three Injured in Shooting in Pacific Beach
Three people were wounded during a shooting in an alley in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The victims were listed in stable condition at a hospital, the San Diego Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a radio call of someone hearing...
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
Man rescued from high atop border wall
Rescuers climbed a ladder to save a man who got stranded high atop a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego Friday night.
