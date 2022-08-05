Celebrating a variety of brews on International Beer Day
( NEWS10 ) — International Beer Day 2022 falls on Friday, August 5. NEWS10 ABC photojournalist Ric Easton sought local beer enthusiasts to see what's "hopping."
International Beer Day takes place annually on the first Friday in August. It was first celebrated in 2008. According to the official website , the holiday is celebrated in over 200 cities worldwide.
Whether you’re in a pub, brewery, or at home, enthusiasts are encouraged to raise a toast to brewers and bartenders while enjoying their favorite drink. From ale to lager to IPAs and stout, remember to drink responsibly.
