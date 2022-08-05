Army Green Beret veterans gather for picnic in Berea: Community Voices

Read on www.cleveland.com
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Navy submarine repair facilities coming to Ohio hopeful to be under contract
Those behind the effort to bring Navy submarine repair facilities to Northeast Ohio meet with senior Navy officials at the Pentagon. "Hopeful that we'll be under contract before too long."
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
Women sick of people claiming to be respectful, but then caring more about their quarterback
Regarding quotes from Kevin Magley in an article on August 3, (“A mixed bag: Many Browns fans cheer Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, while others fume, calling it too light”), you are right, Kevin, people are sick of it. Women are sick of acknowledging that sexual harassment and...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
An act of kindness renewed faith in humanity
This is a grateful note of thanks to Bob Stemnock and his wife, Lisa, for finding my driver’s license that I had lost in a local park and returning it to my house. You have given me renewed faith in humanity. Your refusal to take any reward I offered to you, only proves what a stand up gentleman you are.
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Grace Mitsch rested the arrow against her wooden bow and took aim. The arrow flew off toward its target, small light balls floating in the air. Grace and her family on Saturday (Aug. 6) attended the Bulldog Summer Bash, a kid-friendly event that was part of the weekend’s Olmsted People’s Heritage Days. Grace enjoyed the archery range that Olmsted Falls Cub Pack 102 set up.
Westlake’s Community West Foundation shines light on 2022 Illuminating Hope award
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The Community West Foundation has announced the West Side Catholic Center as the recipient of the organization’s annual David and Martha Hessler Illuminating Hope award. A news release from Community West notes that the 2022 recipient has been offering help to the needy for 45 years.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police Department welcomes new members to K-9 unit (pics)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit. The department was able to add Ranger to the team by a donation from A Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, according to a department Facebook post.
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
State abortion advocates turn up the heat: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland will start to dry out on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for a slight chance of showers through the morning hours with highs around 75, followed by mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day and overnight lows dropping into the 60s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Read more.
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”
Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
‘Pure chaos’: New dirt bike takeovers, but where were Cleveland police?
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team has led to new questions about packs of illegal dirt bikes with riders firing a gun at police, interfering with an ambulance and more.
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
cleveland19.com
Annual day of ‘faith, family and fun’ underway at The FEST in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The FEST - an annual festival hosted on the grounds of the Center for Pastoral Leadership - is celebrating its 22nd year this Sunday. The event is led by Father Bob Stec, who launched the event in 2000. Over the years, he said that the FEST...
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
