Berea, OH

Army Green Beret veterans gather for picnic in Berea: Community Voices

By Linda G. Kramer, City of Berea
 3 days ago
An act of kindness renewed faith in humanity

This is a grateful note of thanks to Bob Stemnock and his wife, Lisa, for finding my driver’s license that I had lost in a local park and returning it to my house. You have given me renewed faith in humanity. Your refusal to take any reward I offered to you, only proves what a stand up gentleman you are.
BEDFORD, OH
WTOL-TV

Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends

CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Grace Mitsch rested the arrow against her wooden bow and took aim. The arrow flew off toward its target, small light balls floating in the air. Grace and her family on Saturday (Aug. 6) attended the Bulldog Summer Bash, a kid-friendly event that was part of the weekend’s Olmsted People’s Heritage Days. Grace enjoyed the archery range that Olmsted Falls Cub Pack 102 set up.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

State abortion advocates turn up the heat: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland will start to dry out on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for a slight chance of showers through the morning hours with highs around 75, followed by mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day and overnight lows dropping into the 60s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
CLEVELAND, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”

Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
MANTUA, OH
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk

Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
CLEVELAND, OH
