Three Maine colleges file briefs in legal battle over affirmative action

Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
mainepublic.org
A new law freezes property taxes for some older Mainers
A new law passed by the legislature last spring with very little attention will freeze property taxes for older Mainers (L.D. 290: “An Act To Stabilize Property Taxes for Individuals 65 Years of Age or Older Who Own a Homestead for at Least 10 Years.”) We’ll discuss the implementation of this tax freeze, and the impact it will have on Maine residents—as well as municipal budgets.
WMTW
Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers
SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
WMTW
Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of legal...
mainepublic.org
Maine municipalities receive 5% of state revenues under sharing program
For the first time 13 years, Maine municipalities received a 5% share of state revenues collected from sales, personal and corporate income taxes. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is touting the bump in revenue sharing as part of her ongoing effort to mitigate property tax increases. The state budget office says...
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
WMTW
Maine voters can now request an absentee ballot for Nov. 8's Election Day
PORTLAND, Maine — Need an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election? Monday is the first day that you can request one. The online portal is now open for those seeking an absentee ballot. Click here to visit the online portal. You can also contact the municipal clerk...
New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine in effort to prevent thefts
BANGOR, Maine — A new law to prevent the theft of catalytic converters went into effect in Maine on Monday. Gov. Janet Mills signed the law in April with the intention of making catalytic converters more traceable to, in turn, prevent theft. Under the new law, any catalytic converter...
wabi.tv
438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
Trial to start soon for Mainer reportedly involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PORTLAND, Maine — The trial of a Maine man accused of being involved in the Capitol riot in 2020 is expected to begin soon. Kyle Fitzsimons, 38, of Lebanon was the first Maine resident to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fitzsimons' case will be heard...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
wagmtv.com
Rabies Vaccines Dropped Over Northeastern Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual raccoon rabies vaccination program has begun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will begin its annual rabies vaccination program, in cooperation with the Maine CDC. They will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10.
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire consumer advocate says competitive suppliers could cut electricity bills
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hot, humid weather has had New Hampshire residents running air conditioners and fans nonstop just days after electric utilities dramatically increased their rates. The supply rate for Eversource in New Hampshire was 10 cents per kilowatt hour before more than doubling to 22 cents as of...
How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money
There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
USDA to distribute wildlife rabies vaccine in northeast Maine
MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services will start its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, officials say. A news release from the department stated on Friday that it will cooperate with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeast Maine.
laconiadailysun.com
State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists
NHTI's dental hygiene program, the only one in the state, is a workforce pipeline for dental practices struggling to hire. The state relies on schools in Maine and Massachusetts for dental students, with hope some stay. (Courtesy)
mainepublic.org
Maine livestock producers could face hay shortage this winter due to drought
As Maine experiences its third consecutive year of drought, livestock farmers in the state are beginning to think differently about how they feed and care for their animals. Higher temperatures increase the risk of heat stress in animals, and dry conditions often diminish hay production, said Colt Knight, the state's livestock specialist.
