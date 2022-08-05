ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Three Maine colleges file briefs in legal battle over affirmative action

 3 days ago
NEWS CENTER Maine

Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law

AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

A new law freezes property taxes for some older Mainers

A new law passed by the legislature last spring with very little attention will freeze property taxes for older Mainers (L.D. 290: “An Act To Stabilize Property Taxes for Individuals 65 Years of Age or Older Who Own a Homestead for at Least 10 Years.”) We’ll discuss the implementation of this tax freeze, and the impact it will have on Maine residents—as well as municipal budgets.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers

SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
SACO, ME
WMTW

Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of legal...
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
City
Bowdoin, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
mainepublic.org

Maine municipalities receive 5% of state revenues under sharing program

For the first time 13 years, Maine municipalities received a 5% share of state revenues collected from sales, personal and corporate income taxes. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is touting the bump in revenue sharing as part of her ongoing effort to mitigate property tax increases. The state budget office says...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?

There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Rabies Vaccines Dropped Over Northeastern Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual raccoon rabies vaccination program has begun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will begin its annual rabies vaccination program, in cooperation with the Maine CDC. They will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money

There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

USDA to distribute wildlife rabies vaccine in northeast Maine

MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services will start its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, officials say. A news release from the department stated on Friday that it will cooperate with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeast Maine.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine livestock producers could face hay shortage this winter due to drought

As Maine experiences its third consecutive year of drought, livestock farmers in the state are beginning to think differently about how they feed and care for their animals. Higher temperatures increase the risk of heat stress in animals, and dry conditions often diminish hay production, said Colt Knight, the state's livestock specialist.
MAINE STATE

