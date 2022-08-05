Jury finds Minnesota pharmacist did not discriminate when denying morning-after pill

Read on www.kare11.com
Related
SAF Files Summary Judgement Motion In Minnesota Carry Ban Lawsuit
The Second Amendment Foundation filed a motion for summary judgment in a federal lawsuit in Minnesota, challenging that state’s ban on concealed carry by young adults between the ages of 18 and 21, alleging the ban violates the Second and 14th Amendment rights of those
Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return.
Eighteen Minnesota inmates who were released because of their health conditions now have to return to prison. The post Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Jury Favors Pharmacist in ‘Morning After’ Pill Lawsuit
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Friday ruled that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not violate a woman's rights when he refused to provide her emergency contraceptives more than three years ago. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after...
Watch Out For These 10 Minnesota Fugitives On The Run
You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up, and just always let someone know where you are going. Similar to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years...
redlakenationnews.com
DEED Appoints Abdiwahab Mohamed Temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs
St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Abdiwahab Mohamed has been appointed temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Mohamed is currently DEED's Regional Trade Manager for Africa, Middle East & India in the Minnesota Trade Office. He will begin his new role September 1.
MN Senate could soon see its first Black woman
MINNESOTA, USA — Unlike the Minnesota House, there has never been a Black woman serving in the Minnesota Senate. However, that could soon change as at least seven Black women are running for Senate seats this election cycle: Zuki Ellis, Marla Helseth, Huldah Hiltsley, Farhio Khalif, Erin Maye Quade, Zaynab Mohamed, and Clare Oumou Verbeten.
kvrr.com
2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
RELATED PEOPLE
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election
When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
Schultz vs Wardlow in GOP Attorney General primary
MINNEAPOLIS — The office of the Minnesota Attorney General has been held by Democrats since 1971. Two Republicans, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow, are running for a chance to end that streak. They’re the two main candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary for attorney general, the most hotly contested statewide...
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speeding crackdown leads to nearly 19,000 tickets statewide
Many things have changed since the COVID pandemic began winding down, but it seems one thing has not: the behavior of motorists who are simply driving too fast. Officials at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released results of a month-long extra speed enforcement campaign Monday, and the numbers are eye opening. State troopers, officers and deputies from 300 agencies across the state wrote 18,983 citations for speeding between July 1-31.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Mankato to host 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener
MANKATO, Minn. — It was a homecoming of sorts for Gov. Tim Walz Monday morning, speaking alongside Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials to announce the 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener will take place in Mankato. The 75th installment of the annual tradition will be held May 12-13, making it...
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
KEYC
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
Wisconsin voters to choose GOP nominee for governor Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed businessman...
What to watch in Minnesota, Wisconsin primaries
MINNEAPOLIS — The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. In Minnesota,...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 2