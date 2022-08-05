St. Louis police investigate double shooting in north St. Louis city
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double shooting Friday in north St. Louis city.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at Salisbury and North 21st streets, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Officers found the victim, a 19-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his face.
The victim was not conscious but breathing. He was transported to a nearby hospital. A second victim, a 16-year-old male later arrived. Reports said he was shot in the stomach and now is in critical condition.
