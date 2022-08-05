ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Heat Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cape May by NWS

Heat Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Target Area: Atlantic; Cape May HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Atlantic and Cape May. In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Heat Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Heat Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Sussex; Warren HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 104. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, Western Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Heat Advisory issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Upper Bucks, Western Chester by NWS

Heat Advisory issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Upper Bucks, Western Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 104. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, Western Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ

I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey

I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
BRICK, NJ
JACKSON: LIGHTNING STRIKE

Emergency personnel is on the scene of a house stuck by lightning on the 0 block of Sanford Road. We have no information as to injuries or extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
JACKSON, NJ
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Overnight Paving To Begin On Drum Point Road

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department has announced that the repaving of Drum Point Road will begin the evening of August 9. Paving will continue until early next week, with the paving company working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Police said that westbound traffic will be detoured...
BRICK, NJ

