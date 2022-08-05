Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic; Cape May HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Atlantic and Cape May. In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Sussex; Warren HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 104. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, Western Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Upper Bucks, Western Chester by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 104. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, Western Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
Truck Crash Causes Heavy Delays At Central Jersey Rush (DEVELOPING)
A crash involving a truck was causing heavy traffic delays in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the Basilone Bridge in New Brunswick, initial reports said. There were heavy truck lane delays, a report said. CHECK...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth Over $89K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery player has won $89,165 after purchasing a $5 Jersey Jackpot ticket on August 7. Fast Play Progressive tickets offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Happy Hour, located at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Another North Jersey/South Jersey difference — Ice cream
No, ice cream is not any different in the Northern half of the state than in the Southern half. Both parts of the state have a boardwalk staple that has been around for 100 years, even before some of our boardwalks. This past weekend I took a walk on the...
10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey
I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: LIGHTNING STRIKE
Emergency personnel is on the scene of a house stuck by lightning on the 0 block of Sanford Road. We have no information as to injuries or extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Overnight Paving To Begin On Drum Point Road
BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department has announced that the repaving of Drum Point Road will begin the evening of August 9. Paving will continue until early next week, with the paving company working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Police said that westbound traffic will be detoured...
Comments / 0