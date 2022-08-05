ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'They see the talents they have.' Visually impaired kids at Camp Helen Keller perform at Tilles Center

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Iym6_0h6eqF4E00

A special summer camp on Long Island marked its final day of the season with a show performed by visually impaired children.

The kids of Camp Helen Keller took center stage at the Tilles Center in Old Brookville Friday.

The camp has inspired children who are visually impaired and blind to focus on their abilities for over 65 years. Campers participate in traditional activities like swimming, arts and crafts and music classes on the campus of Long Island University.

Its main goal is to help campers improve their self-esteem and building long-lasting friendships.

"A smile on their face, some new friendships among their peers and greater confidence to be who they are, they see the talents they have," says Helen Keller Services CEO Sue Ruzenski.

Jennifer Gallagher, whose two daughters have attended the camp for several years, says the experience has given her children a sense of community.

"For each of my children, they're the only one in their school who are visually impaired," Gallagher says. "Here, they're just like everybody. They participated with everybody; they have all the same experiences."

Participants attend free of charges because of donations and state grants.

The students who attend say the experience is great to ward off their insecurities.

"Mostly, I thank the camp for helping me be confident and for making me feel like, I guess, less scared about my struggles," says Annie Gallagher, of Freeport.

A total of 35 children from Nassau County, Suffolk County and Queens attended the camp this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tilles Center#Summer Camp#Arts And Crafts#Long Island University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

Family: Yorktown teen missing since Aug. 4

A boy from Yorktown has been missing since Thursday, Aug, 4. News 12 was told Kristan Lee, 15, was last seen in Connecticut boarding a New York City-bound Metro-North train. His family told News 12 that he was supposed to be taking a train into Westchester and then a taxi home.
YORKTOWN, NY
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy