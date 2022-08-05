Judge denies part of defense’s evidence in McCraney case

Read on www.wdhn.com
wtvy.com
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Seating a jury in Coley McCraney’s murder trial has become a struggle because most of those ordered to show up for jury duty didn’t. McCraney faces charges that he shot 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999, but not charged until DNA implicated him 20 years later.
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
wtvy.com
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states
Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
wdhn.com
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
wdhn.com
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
Alabama woman admits she was lying about police involvement in teen murders
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
‘I lied’: Woman recants claims about cops involved in 1999 murder of 2 teens
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time.
wtvy.com
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
wdhn.com
Houston County murder case heads to grand jury
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — New evidence was revealed in the preliminary hearing of Benjamin Adam Nowell who is facing capital murder charges in the death of his ex girlfriend Brittany Philips. Phillips was on her way home with a friend in the early morning hours of July 8th and...
wdhn.com
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
WSFA
3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager. Friday afternoon, police charged three juveniles with obstructing government operations. Their arrests come just days after police charged a 14-year-old girl with manslaughter in relation to the incident. The shooting happened...
wdhn.com
Enterprise Rescue seeing a large increase in calls
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike county line leads to three persons being. “air-flighted” to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the second...
wdhn.com
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
wtvy.com
Arrests made in relation to Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way in Enterprise, AL. On August 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged three juveniles with Obstructing Governmental Operations.
wtvy.com
Explosive: Woman who implicated officer in Dothan teens murder recants
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman who had accused Ozark police of covering up the murder of two teens to protect one of their own recanted those claims in explosive testimony on Thursday. “I lied,” Rena Crumb said during a court hearing to determine what evidence will be permitted in...
wtvy.com
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
