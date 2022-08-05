ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Guns and roses? Florence flower shop now selling firearms

By Jack Bilyeu
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiNd6_0h6ejdEj00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — You might have heard of “Guns ‘n’ Roses,” but not like this.

Consider the Lilies, a popular florist in downtown Florence, is now selling firearms in a new venture called A&J Firearms and Training. At the store, shoppers can find floral arrangements, home décor and a glass case full of pistols.

“Nobody thinks about flowers and guns being together,” Angela Pecca, who co-owns Consider the Lilies and A&J with her husband, John said. “But if you know us, then it works.”

She said they bonded over firearms. In fact, the logo for the new business, which shows the silhouettes of a man and woman holding rifles surrounded by flowers, was inspired by their wedding cake topper.

“We go to Blue Line on Wednesday nights and shoot for 30, 40 minutes then we go have dinner and call that date night,” she said.

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ like proper sight alignment and trigger control,” John Pecca said.

While growing Consider the Lilies, the couple offered concealed handgun permit classes aimed mostly at women.

They said many of their students purchase guns, but not always one they can rely on.

“What feels good in your hand?” John Pecca said. “If you’re not comfortable with the gun, you’re not going to use it.”

They realized the buying experience at a typical gun store might not be right for their students.

“There’s usually a man behind the counter and they look very tactical. For women, it’s a little intimidating,” Angela Pecca said. “And they show guns and talk about guns in a guy’s language. Most women that really don’t shoot don’t understand that.”

The Peccas decided to start selling a small selection of weapons they knew they could trust, plus accessories like mace canisters, purses with built-in holsters and other accessories.

“It occurred to me that we could basically couple the businesses together,” John Pecca said. “Anything you see here is stuff I have used personally — not the purses, clearly, but the guns, flashlights and other stuff is all good quality stuff I can stand behind.”

The Peccas said they held a ribbon cutting for A&J, joined the Chamber of Commerce and have sold six guns so far.

They said they have trained hundreds of people over the years and plan to ramp up. They recently purchased land to turn into their own shooting range.

“We don’t really want a full, big box gun store,” Angela Pecca said. “We want to help our people and anyone who is looking for a gun. We want it to be more personable.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 15

Gerald Filyaw
3d ago

All women should learn how to yous a gun for there protection people that don’t like them if they ever get into a bad break in at. Home they will wish they know how to use one see these people get trained to shot you might like it it’s fun

Reply
9
Big Blue
3d ago

Promoting gun ownership in a state that has one of the highest crime rates in the nation? No thanks - I’ll not use this florist ever again.

Reply(6)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Downtown Florence restaurant feeling effects of staffing dilemma

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Staffing problems seen across South Carolina and the U.S. are now affecting an iconic downtown Florence restaurant. Management at Victors said they can’t get new hires to stick around. “For the most part, people stick around for about two weeks, then don’t come back,” said Bria Welch, the restaurant’s marketing manager. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Downtown Dillon sees business boom

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local leaders said the city of Dillon’s efforts to bring in new businesses and drive foot traffic downtown are starting to pay off. Between community events and new renovations, downtown business owners said the area looks different now than it did even as recently as a few months ago. Lisa Moody, […]
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

2 men charged for robbing people at gunpoint in July in the Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges for a July robbery in Horry County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Demetrius Quantrell Bellamy, 29, and 24-year-old Henry Taylor have each received a $100,000 bond. Bellamy is facing an additional charge of failure to appear. Taylor, who lives in Conway, is accused […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Government
wpde.com

Florence mayor rolls out new youth initiative following violent crimes

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A new initiative begins Monday to promote the health, well-being and success of the youth of Florence. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the program is part of the Mayor's Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. The youth initiative was a long...
FLORENCE, SC
country1037fm.com

Been To Buc-ees Yet?

Being from Texas, we’re familiar with the road stop/travel center/truck stop phenomenon known as “Buc-ees.” Recently, one of the largest locations we’ve seen opened right off I-95 in Florence. We see it all the time on our way to and from Myrtle Beach, but have never taken the opportunity to pop in. Mostly because there’s no such thing as just “popping in” Buc-ees. You’ve got to spend some time in there. However, yesterday, Debbie, our son’s girlfriend (Jess), and I went down to Conway to drop off some furniture for his house where he’s living this school year (Coastal Carolina). We got what we needed to accomplish put behind us early, so we were just leisurely heading back home when it hit me, “Let’s go to Buc-ees.” Jess had never been. Also, she’s the epitome of a “small town girl” (she grew up in Latta, SC) so this struck me as an opportunity for fun to watch her get REALLY overwhelmed, REALLY fast. If you’ve never been…
FLORENCE, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

City of Florence Utilizes American Rescue Plan Act Funds:

The City of Florence has allocated $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to demolish abandoned and blighted homes within city neighborhoods. The first group of houses to be demolished include 408 Johns Street, 1102 Harmony Street, 112 East Liberty Street, and 101 East Roughfork Street. Demolition started Wednesday at...
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a suspect is under arrest in a July auto shop murder. Priscilla Maria Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and Murder. SCSO said on July 19 Willie McDuffie was found dead inside...
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns And Roses#Firearms#Flowers#Business Industry#Linus Business#A J Firearms And Training#Blue Line
US News and World Report

Florence Firefighter Dedicated to Helping People in Need

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Lance Grabill said his desire to become a firefighter was sparked when he realized that people needed help. “Being a firefighter allows me to help people during their most frightening times,” he said. Grabill has been a firefighter for three years. He moved to...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Parents looking for cheaper school supplies

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information on school shopping lists. SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County parents are ready to send their children back to school. Joseph Watts, the manager of the Walmart in Surfside Beach, said parents are searching for less expensive items this year. The National Retail Federation […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
LAKE VIEW, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
dillonheraldonline.com

CareSouth Welcomes FNP Haley Jones To Dillon Center

CareSouth Carolina welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Haley Jones to its Dillon Center, located at 1016 Old Latta Highway in Dillon, S.C. Jones, a Dillon County native, brings with her more than nine years of experience in nursing as well as a passion for serving those in rural areas where healthcare is so needed.
DILLON, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Plato recognized on July 20

Longtime Marlboro County Council member Corrie Plato decided not to run for re-election earlier this year and wanted to retire. But she didn’t want the county to spend money on a retirement party for her. Plato wanted something done for the county. On July 30, hundreds came out for...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Mitchell Hulon To Serve On State Transport Police

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomed 16 new officers to the State Transport Police (STP), a division of SCDPS. STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic. Among them was Officer Mitchell D. Hulon of Dillon, who was...
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy