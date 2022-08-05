ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

WUHF

Wayne County Fair returns after two-year hiatus

The event returned Monday after being cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. Festivities continue through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Palmyra. Sam Carter gave us a preview of the fair this morning on Good Day Rochester.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

County proposes discount at Seneca Park Zoo for veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County officials are considering reducing the cost of zoo admission for military veterans. Under the plan, veterans and up to four guests would pay $5 to visit the Seneca Park Zoo. County Executive Adam Bello said 32,000 veterans live here and said it's a...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
WHEC TV-10

FLCC expands education, training to local libraries

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Finger Lakes Community College is expanding its rural outreach program by offering advanced manufacturing and computer courses in the fall at the Clifton Springs Library and Macedon Public Library. “As the library director and vice president of the Wayne County Business Council, I am acutely aware...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Delays in Notary License Renewals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some of those with jobs that require New York State licenses are finding that the state office that handle the task, is behind in processing the paperwork. Those delays are unfortunately impacting the bottom line for some small business owners. Carol Castle is a Notary...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Last day of Puerto Rican Festival Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican festival is back in Rochester this weekend. It kicked off with a parade Saturday morning from City Hall. Just like all the others, the Puerto Rican festival took a few years off because of the pandemic, so people were excited to have it back this summer.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Third annual Black Culture Festival held at Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester celebrated black culture today with the third annual Black Culture Festival. The event was held downtown at Parcel Five and hosted by local business Willpower Media Company. There were activities, food, free haircuts, and this year they gave away a scholarship to a student heading...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bike ride to support first responders' mental health will honor fallen RPD Officer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A bike ride in Fairport on August 21 will raise money in honor of fallen Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Proceeds from the ride, organized by the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program, will go to providing mental health services to first responders and their families. The ride will take place exactly one month since Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Recruitment event for Rochester City Schools on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're looking for work, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the new school year. There will be a recruitment event at 10 a.m. at Mercantile on Main, which is at Sibley Square on 240 East Main Street. The school district is looking...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Democratic picnic brought state leaders to Wayne County

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Democratic candidates in Wayne County got support from state elected leaders on Sunday. Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, attended the Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic in Williamson. They are supporting local candidates in a county with a nearly 2 to 1 Republican enrollment advantage.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

