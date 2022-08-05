Read on www.whec.com
WUHF
Wayne County Fair returns after two-year hiatus
The event returned Monday after being cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. Festivities continue through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Palmyra. Sam Carter gave us a preview of the fair this morning on Good Day Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
County proposes discount at Seneca Park Zoo for veterans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County officials are considering reducing the cost of zoo admission for military veterans. Under the plan, veterans and up to four guests would pay $5 to visit the Seneca Park Zoo. County Executive Adam Bello said 32,000 veterans live here and said it's a...
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
WHEC TV-10
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
WHEC TV-10
FLCC expands education, training to local libraries
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Finger Lakes Community College is expanding its rural outreach program by offering advanced manufacturing and computer courses in the fall at the Clifton Springs Library and Macedon Public Library. “As the library director and vice president of the Wayne County Business Council, I am acutely aware...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Some businesses take part in Discover Park Ave as alternative to canceled Park Ave Festival
With the cancelation of this year’s Park Avenue Festival, some Rochester business owners like Debbie Smith from Deborah Jean and Co. have opted to participate in an alternative. The Park Avenue Merchants Association is calling it Discover Park Ave. “We wanted to make it big and exciting and lots...
WHEC TV-10
Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Delays in Notary License Renewals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some of those with jobs that require New York State licenses are finding that the state office that handle the task, is behind in processing the paperwork. Those delays are unfortunately impacting the bottom line for some small business owners. Carol Castle is a Notary...
Engineers, geologists investigate cracks in the ground and foundation of home in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A technical and scientific investigation is underway in a Genesee County community to find out why large cracks are appearing in the ground and the foundation of at least one expert and officials in the town of Pembroke are trying to figure out how this might impact other homes as well.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
WHEC TV-10
30 days before school, RCSD is trying to fill hundreds of teacher jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - 30 days from the start of school and there are still hundreds of open teaching positions in the city school district. When News10NBC first told us about this a week ago, the number stood at 352. Between our first story and today, the district says it...
Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia
Some pastors in last week's protest in Batavia received death threats this week and showed up today with face coverings and tape over their license plates.
WHEC TV-10
Last day of Puerto Rican Festival Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican festival is back in Rochester this weekend. It kicked off with a parade Saturday morning from City Hall. Just like all the others, the Puerto Rican festival took a few years off because of the pandemic, so people were excited to have it back this summer.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County among first in nation to properly dispose vape devices
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County has become the first places in New York and one of the first in the U.S. to accept and recycle vape pens and e-cigarettes. These items can be dropped off at the household hazardous waste area of the Monroe County Ecopark. Monroe County...
WHEC TV-10
Third annual Black Culture Festival held at Parcel 5
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester celebrated black culture today with the third annual Black Culture Festival. The event was held downtown at Parcel Five and hosted by local business Willpower Media Company. There were activities, food, free haircuts, and this year they gave away a scholarship to a student heading...
WHEC TV-10
Bike ride to support first responders' mental health will honor fallen RPD Officer
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A bike ride in Fairport on August 21 will raise money in honor of fallen Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Proceeds from the ride, organized by the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program, will go to providing mental health services to first responders and their families. The ride will take place exactly one month since Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty.
WHEC TV-10
Recruitment event for Rochester City Schools on Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're looking for work, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the new school year. There will be a recruitment event at 10 a.m. at Mercantile on Main, which is at Sibley Square on 240 East Main Street. The school district is looking...
WHEC TV-10
Democratic picnic brought state leaders to Wayne County
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Democratic candidates in Wayne County got support from state elected leaders on Sunday. Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, attended the Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic in Williamson. They are supporting local candidates in a county with a nearly 2 to 1 Republican enrollment advantage.
