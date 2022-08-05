Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Worcester Friday morning

Read on www.masslive.com
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in Upton car crash
Police are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old Uxbridge man over the weekend.
Uxbridge 18-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Upton Car Crash Was 'Full Of Life'
An 18-year-old from Uxbridge was killed in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Upton, authorities said. Jacob Osanya died in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Upton Police said in release. Initial investigation suggested...
Chicopee fire leaves 1 injured, damages home
CHICOPEE – One person was injured in a Willimansett fire that heavily damaged a garage and part of a home Monday night. The victim was brought to the hospital by ambulance. Fire Lt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh did not have immediate information about how seriously the person was injured. The...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
westernmassnews.com
Jackknifed tractor trailer accident on I-391 North in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee Monday afternoon. A Western Mass News crew spotted the accident just before 12:30 p.m. At this time one lane of traffic is getting by and authorities are on scene. According to State Police, no injuries have been...
Framingham Teen, 18, Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle charges on Saturday evening, August 6. A police officer ran the plate of a motor vehicle and the plate came back stolen off another vehicle, said the police spokesperson. The Officer stopped the vehicle on Grant Street.
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Driver leaves after crashing on Alden Street in Springfield
A portion of Alden Street was closed and a few homes lost power Monday morning after a car knocked over a utility pole.
leominsterchamp.com
Crews battle high temperatures and flames at attic fire on Birch Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — Lilissandra De Oliveira was doing work around her home on Birch Street Monday afternoon when she smelled smoke. The first things she checked were the electrical outlets. Nothing was wrong there, so she went out into the yard. “When I got back,” De Oliveira said, “the house...
PD: Suspect takes 3 packages from West Springfield home
West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home Saturday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames. Massachusetts...
Man arrested for home invasion on Chestnut Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Saturday following a home invasion on Chestnut Street.
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
Cedar Street in Sturbridge closed following OUI crash
Sturbridge Police officers were called to a motor vehicle crash with a utility pole at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Medway Police Department issues ‘community alert’ warning of 3 recent break-ins at homes
A police department in Massachusetts is warning people after three break-ins at different homes. The Medway Police Department issued a “community alert” stating that there were three break-ins, which all likely occurred between 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. They were also all in the Brentwood area and on Oakview Circle.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
Nearly the entire town of Russell without power after generator malfunctions
Most residents of the town of Russell woke Monday morning as a community in the dark. A generator malfunctioned and killed power for the full town early Monday, the Russell Electric Light Department advised around 8:20 a.m. Eversource crews were working to restore power, which could return by afternoon, the...
Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured From Gold Star Boulevard Crash (UPDATE)
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a morning crash in Worcester, authorities said. The crash happened on in the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Worcester Police said. Initial investigation suggests a Toyota Camry struck the motorcyclist while trying...
liveboston617.org
Stabbing Victim Dropped Off at BMC ER Overnight
On Monday, at approximately 2:05 AM, Boston Police received a 911 call from Boston Medical Staff that a walk in stabbing victim had self presented at the Emergency Department. The patient claimed that they were working on their car when they cut themself but their injuries appeared to match those of a stab wound. BCM alerted the police and multiple officers arrived to question the patient.
