New gender policy has people in the LGBTQ+ community outraged

By Dawson Damico
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has recently implemented a policy regarding sexual identity in the schools.

The policy is about how students, faculty, and staff must follow the Roman Catholic church’s guidelines when it comes to sexual identity.

The policies ruling has caused a lot of anger in the LGBTQ+ community.

Reminder: School is back in Louisiana; so are school zones

One person told KLFY News Ten the decision “is weak. I think it is cowardly of the diocese to be so willfully ignorant of the actual conditions of their parishioners’ lives.”

The Diocese of Lafayette told News Ten that “the policy is not new, but it is a clarification of what has been in effect in the catholic schools in the diocese for years. It’s intended to explain the Roman Catholic Doctrine and teachings on human sexuality, in order that students, parents, and school staff will know what to expect when they enroll or are hired to work in any school in the diocese.”

Schools like St. Thomas More High School and Tuerlings Catholic High School have released statements about the enforcement of the policy coming into effect this year.

A current student told News Ten that they were surprised but not surprised by the ruling.

“To see it in writing took me back, and it made me feel disappointed,” they said. “But more importantly not safe at the school that I am at. They mentioned safety in the policy, but safety for who is what I want to ask.”

Lafayette Parish school resource officers prepare for new year

An alumnus of St. Thomas More Ellis Clay said the diocese needs to make rules to help the safety of the students. He claims this policy does not do that.

“The diocese needs to understand that they are going to be providing a lot of harm towards these students when the goal is to protect them. This policy is going against that,” he said.

With the policy in place, the diocese is expecting full cooperation for the upcoming school year.

C J Devalcourt
3d ago

I dont get how anyone can be upset about this. They're basically just saying that they will not change what already is and has been forever, or bend to the will of the minority. A minority cannot expect ppl to change the rules developed on their belief system.

Reply(1)
19
Dexter J
3d ago

I have nothing against them, but they can't force others to bend to what they think they are entitled to. If you can't accept what you really are, don't expect others to.

Reply
12
geezlouise
3d ago

if they are speaking about private "catholic " schools then they should absolutely follow catholic guidelines!!!! How about the normal people the " LGBTQWZTKGD" OFFENDS ON A DAILY BASIS!!!

Reply
3
