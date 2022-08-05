ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Vallejo teen killed in crash after alleged early morning CHP pursuit

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

VALLEJO (BCN) — A person died after allegedly initiating a California Highway Patrol pursuit and crashing early Friday in Vallejo, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 12:37 a.m., CHP officers said they observed a red Chevrolet pickup truck speeding and they attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to yield and led them on a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle was involved in a solo-vehicle crash in Vallejo. According to the CHP, the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, suffering fatal injuries.

A passenger in the car, a 16-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. CHP officials did not disclose the location of the pursuit and crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or might have information about it is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Solano office at (707) 639-5600.

