This post show you how to enable Twitch radio mode on the web to play only the sound of a stream on a Windows 11/10 computer. Twitch Android app has a built-in feature called Audio Only mode (or radio mode) that, when turned on, lets the users listen to broadcasts without its video content even when the phone is locked (until the app is running in the background). But the same is not the case when using Twitch on the web. Still, there are a couple of ways that can help you play only the sound of a livestream while using Twitch on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox browser, etc.

