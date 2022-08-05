Read on www.thewindowsclub.com
Fix Task Scheduler failed to start, Event ID 101
If you schedule a task using Task Scheduler and the task failed to start and is logged as Event ID 101, on your Windows 11/10 client PC or on Windows Server, then you are at the right place! In this post, we will identify the most likely culprit, as well as provide the suitable solutions you can apply to resolve the issue.
How to remove Metered connection warning in Outlook
In this post, we will show you how to disable or turn off the Metered connection warning you may see in Outlook when you launch the email client. This message can also appear in other apps that may want to save on your data costs. METERED NETWORK WARNING, We noticed...
Unable to set Security question for Local Account in Windows 11/10
Security questions help you recover the account when you forget your local account password. However, if you are unable to set security questions for local account in Windows 11 or Windows 10, here is how you can get them back. It disappears only when the administrator turns on a setting in the Local Group Policy Editor or Registry Editor. This article will help you open the setting and opt for the factory defaults.
How to listen to Twitch Audio only
This post show you how to enable Twitch radio mode on the web to play only the sound of a stream on a Windows 11/10 computer. Twitch Android app has a built-in feature called Audio Only mode (or radio mode) that, when turned on, lets the users listen to broadcasts without its video content even when the phone is locked (until the app is running in the background). But the same is not the case when using Twitch on the web. Still, there are a couple of ways that can help you play only the sound of a livestream while using Twitch on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox browser, etc.
DistributedCOM error 10001, Unable to start a DCOM Server
Some users of Windows have been coming face to face with a strange DistributedCOM error 1001 when they open the Event Viewer. Usually, this error pops up when folks attempt to run scripts or tweak certain functionality in the Windows operating system. This error also appears when users try to run apps from the Microsoft Store.
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM
If you get Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM error while opening the Launch Anywhere app on your computer, here is how you can get rid of this issue. It may happen with any version of Java. However, it is recommended to go through these solutions to troubleshoot the issue on Windows 11/10 PC.
How to remove Reveal Password button for saved logins in Firefox on Windows 11/10
If you want to remove the reveal password button for saved logins in the Firefox browser on a Windows 11/10 computer, then this tutorial will definitely be helpful. Like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and all other modern browsers, Firefox also lets you save logins and passwords for websites. You can easily find and manage saved Passwords in Firefox and also view a particular saved password using the reveal password or show password button/icon. Those who don’t want that can simply remove or disable that reveal password icon using two built-in features of Windows 11/10 OS.
How to close Tabs with double click in Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi
In this tutorial, we will show you how to close Tabs with a double click in Edge, Firefox, and Vivaldi browser. You don’t need to use some extension/add-on for it. Each browser has its own setting or feature that, once activated, will help you close the active tab or background tab by just double-clicking on the tab title using the left mouse button. This tutorial will help you to enable or turn on the associated setting.
How to Reset Illustrator Preferences on Windows PC
The Preferences in Adobe Illustrator allow you to make changes that will fit your needs. There are default preferences that come with Illustrator; however, the user can make changes to the panel settings and commands in Illustrator by going to Preferences. When you open Illustrator, the positioning of panels and commands are stored in the Illustrator preferences file. In addition, numerous program settings are stored in the preference file, including general display options, file-saving options, performance options, type options, and options for plug-ins and scratch disks. Most of these options are set in the Preferences dialog box. Preference settings are saved each time you quit the application.
S.Korea to probe app store operators over suspected in-app payment violations
SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said it plans to launch an investigation into app store operators such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Alphabet's Google and One Store over suspected violations of in-app payment law.
How to turn off Application Telemetry in Windows 11/10
At times, apps gather usage data anonymously from your system. However, if you do not want that to happen, you can turn off Application Telemetry in Windows 11/10, using the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor. What is Microsoft application telemetry?. According to the official statement, Microsoft “Application Telemetry...
How to import Internet Explorer Favorites to Edge browser
The Internet Explorer has been a big part of Microsoft’s rich history for over 30 years. When Microsoft came out with Windows 11, one of the biggest departures from its ecosystem was that of Internet Explorer. They hadn’t completely gotten rid of it then, but since the discontinuation of its last rendition, the IE 11, Microsoft no longer supports Internet Explorer. This makes life especially difficult who conducted their day-to-day browser activities on Internet Explorer and had saved bookmarks on it. In this tutorial, we will see how you can move your Internet Explorer Favorites over to Microsoft Edge in Windows 11/10.
How to send a Calendar Event as an attachment in Outlook
In Microsoft Office, a Calendar is a component of Outlook that is integrated with email, contacts, and other features. Calendars in Outlook help users to create appointments and events, organize meetings, view group schedules, view calendars side by side, and send the calendar to anyone through email. In this post, we will see how to send a Calendar Event as an attachment in Outlook.
Microsoft Edge flashing black screen [Fixed]
When using Microsoft Edge, if the screen keeps flashing black or flickering, this post will be useful to fix the problem. The problem for some users is severe and, at times, doesn’t allow them to use the program as if all of them froze. You will need to wait until the control is back.
Fix Xbox error code 0x80073cf6
In this post, we will talk about the ways to fix Xbox error code 0x80073cf6. Usually, this error occurs after updating the Xbox app or Windows 11/10 app. However, you may also see this error message in other scenarios. Some users encountered the error 0x80073cf6 while installing a game. If you see this error on your Windows 11/10 computer or Xbox Console, you can try the solutions provided in this article.
Brave browser high CPU and Memory usage [Fixed]
This article talks about the possible fixes that you can try if the Brave browser consumes high CPU and Memory on your system. When a particular program consumes high resources, it directly impacts the system’s performance. Due to this, users may experience frequent crashes or freezing issues. There are several causes of high CPU or Memory consumption by the Brave browser like bad cookies or cache, corrupted user profile, conflicting extensions, etc.
Stop Firefox from asking for permissions from new sites
If you want to stop Firefox from asking for permissions from new sites, this article could be handy for you. You can prevent new sites from asking for Camera, Location, Microphone, Notifications, and Virtual Reality permissions in the Firefox browser with the help of the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor.
How to combine Multiple PDFs into one PDF
If you need to combine or merge multiple PDF documents into one PDF, then this post will help you. Files packaged in a PDF are easy to share across devices, occupy minimal space and maintain file quality. As a student, it is common for me to want to put together a bunch of scanned documents together in one PDF file. In this post, we are going to be looking at several ways to combine multiple scanned documents into one PDF file.
YouTube video freezes but audio continues [Fixed]
Does your YouTube video freeze but the audio keeps coming? A lot of users have experienced this issue on YouTube in their web browser where the videos freeze in the middle but the sound continues. The issue is mainly reported on Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, but it can also occur in other web browsers.
