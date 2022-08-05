Dorsey’s Block slows hiring, investment after reporting Q2 loss (Aug. 4)

Read on www.srnnews.com
Related
srnnews.com
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors’ appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $95.73 a barrel by 0638 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
srnnews.com
TSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners
(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday for a fourth straight day as Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and oil prices rebounded, while investors grew optimistic that interest rates are nearing a peak. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 49.04 points, or...
Tyson raises chicken prices as demand surges over beef
Inflation has driven the cost of food through the roof as Americans are shelling out more at the grocery store than ever before. Still, shoppers are gravitating toward some products over others.
srnnews.com
USW chief vows to organize clean energy, electric car and retail workers
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -The head of the United Steelworkers union on Monday vowed to pursue employees in clean energy, electric cars and retail industries as it seeks to adapt to a changing economy and rebuild membership in old-line industries. Thomas Conway, the leader of the USW, told an audience of...
Comments / 0