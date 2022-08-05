ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors’ appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $95.73 a barrel by 0638 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
TSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners

(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday for a fourth straight day as Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and oil prices rebounded, while investors grew optimistic that interest rates are nearing a peak. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 49.04 points, or...
USW chief vows to organize clean energy, electric car and retail workers

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -The head of the United Steelworkers union on Monday vowed to pursue employees in clean energy, electric cars and retail industries as it seeks to adapt to a changing economy and rebuild membership in old-line industries. Thomas Conway, the leader of the USW, told an audience of...
