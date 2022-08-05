Read on www.srnnews.com
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors’ appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $95.73 a barrel by 0638 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could save consumers money and protect the planet
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would lower the costs of sustainable energy technologies and energy-saving devices.
Americans Are Sharing Incredible International Foods That, To My Dismay, Are Extremely Hard To Find In The US
"I make it for friends and everyone loves it immediately. I think it will be the next big Japanese food craze in the US."
TSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners
(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday for a fourth straight day as Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and oil prices rebounded, while investors grew optimistic that interest rates are nearing a peak. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 49.04 points, or...
USW chief vows to organize clean energy, electric car and retail workers
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -The head of the United Steelworkers union on Monday vowed to pursue employees in clean energy, electric cars and retail industries as it seeks to adapt to a changing economy and rebuild membership in old-line industries. Thomas Conway, the leader of the USW, told an audience of...
Modi's party loses crucial Indian state after ally switches sides
LUCKNOW, India, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party on Tuesday lost power in Bihar, the third most populous state in India, after its regional ally broke ranks to join an opposition alliance that now has the majority to form the next government.
