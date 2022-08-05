Full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Rd. and Alicia Pkwy August 8 and 10, 2022

Read on localocnews.com
Related
Crash involving big rig, other vehicles disrupts traffic on I-215
A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 215 in Murrieta today significantly damaged one car, but no injuries were reported. The crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. on northbound I-215.
localocnews.com
Upcoming construction work on SR-1 between Ledroit St. and Cajon St.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resume work on Coast Highway (SR-1) between Ledroit St. and Cajon St. in the City of Laguna Beach. Construction is expected to begin Wednesday, August 10, 2022, through Thursday, September 1, 2022. The work will take place Monday through Friday nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Changeable Message Signs will be in place to notify motorists and residents of the upcoming work. Please note that noise from construction equipment during concrete pours or asphalt paving should be expected. This work, which started last Fall, is part of the Coast Highway ADA Sidewalk Improvement Project that will make the pedestrian routes along Coast Highway within the project limits ADA compliant. Construction will continue in the City of Laguna Beach at various locations between Ledroit St. and Ruby St.
NBC Los Angeles
Palm Tree Fire Spreads to Trailers and Cars in Woodcrest
Several trailers and vehicles were destroyed Sunday when a palm tree fire spread to structures in the Riverside County community of Woodcrest. The Cartwright Fire burned about three acres in a palm tree grove at about midday Saturday in the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Nearby homes were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return home Saturday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley
Gas prices continue to fall across Riverside County. Prices have dropped for the last 35 consecutive days, and have reached the lowest they've been since March 7. There are a handful of spots around the Coachella Valley where drivers can fill up for under $5 per gallon. Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track The post Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
Palm tree fire prompts evacuations in Woodcrest area
Firefighters have managed to stop the forward progress of a fire that burned a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest Saturday, prompting an evacuation order for a nearby neighborhood.
NTSB report on Southwest flight attendant's injury upon landing in Orange County
The NTSB has released an accident report describing how a Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her spine during a hard landing in California last month.
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Soon As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant and a pregnant woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]
Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced today. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July.
Chance of thunderstorms remain in SoCal's mountains, deserts Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday can expect humidity to linger, as thunderstorms continue hitting the deserts and mountains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knewsradio.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
Weather Heating Up Across Southern California
A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday in parts of Los Angeles County, where many areas are expected to see highs over 100 degrees.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash
Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
foxla.com
LA County gas prices have gone down every day for nearly 2 months
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 53rd consecutive day Saturday since rising to a record, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.509, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 95.3 cents since rising to...
Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say
Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
Comments / 0