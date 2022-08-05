ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway

Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed

Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 31. The city’s two water parks, the Springs Aquatic Center and the Bay Water Park are still open, so Henrriques and her family drove more than twenty minutes to the Bay in South Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts

CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
KEARNEY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
fox4kc.com

RECIPE: “OMG!” Hot fudge sauce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!. It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead

When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
MANHATTAN, KS

