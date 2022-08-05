ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County declares health emergency as monkeypox cases see 'significant' regional rise

kagstv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kagstv.com

What CNN's new 'Deep in the Pockets of Texas' special tells us about how big-money donors shape Texas politics

DALLAS — There’s always been money in Texas politics. The only questions surrounding this truth have been how much and from whom?. CNN has been tracking some of those dollars -- and how they're spent -- in a new documentary titled "Deep in the Pockets of Texas" in which the Dallas-based reporter Ed Lavandera profiles two wealthy Texans who've been spending on GOP candidates to impact Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy