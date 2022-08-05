ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over lies about Sandy Hook massacre

10NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

UGA researchers capture largest reported sturgeon in Georgia lake

ROME, Ga. — When going fishing in northwest Georgia, one might now be able to find this record-breaking lake sturgeon discovered in the Coosa River Basin. University of Georgia researchers caught the 52-inch, 24-pound behemoth and, according to the Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, is the largest-reported of its species since the native fish began being stocked in 2001.
10NEWS

See ways to talk to kids about back-to-school amid some anxiety

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kids have quite a bit on their plates and potential concerns about the pandemic, school shootings and even having new teachers or classrooms. With school about to start across the Tampa Bay area, we asked a psychologist about what you can do to help kids with anxiety.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
10NEWS

Rare white sea turtle found on North Carolina's Outer Banks

HATTERAS, N.C. — A baby sea turtle with a rare ‘genetic deviation’ was found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. That means the sea turtle has a whiter coloration than his siblings, making him very rare. But his white color doesn’t make him albino. Albino turtles are...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy