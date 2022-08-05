Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over lies about Sandy Hook massacre

Read on www.wtsp.com
10NEWS
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren vows to fight DeSantis' 'abuse of power'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Sunday, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren released a video vowing to fight Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' order for his suspension Thursday. In a statement released with the video, Warren called DeSantis' actions an "illegal and dangerous abuse of power." “I’m not going down...
10NEWS
Deputies: Florida Keys couple attack man with pole, fishing rod for snorkeling too close to property
MARATHON, Fla. — A couple in the Florida Keys was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking a Tampa Bay man for snorkeling too close to their property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and 61-year-old Katia De Oliveira were charged with aggravated battery and battery, respectively, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office statement.
10NEWS
UGA researchers capture largest reported sturgeon in Georgia lake
ROME, Ga. — When going fishing in northwest Georgia, one might now be able to find this record-breaking lake sturgeon discovered in the Coosa River Basin. University of Georgia researchers caught the 52-inch, 24-pound behemoth and, according to the Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, is the largest-reported of its species since the native fish began being stocked in 2001.
10NEWS
See ways to talk to kids about back-to-school amid some anxiety
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kids have quite a bit on their plates and potential concerns about the pandemic, school shootings and even having new teachers or classrooms. With school about to start across the Tampa Bay area, we asked a psychologist about what you can do to help kids with anxiety.
KIDS・
10NEWS
Rare white sea turtle found on North Carolina's Outer Banks
HATTERAS, N.C. — A baby sea turtle with a rare ‘genetic deviation’ was found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. That means the sea turtle has a whiter coloration than his siblings, making him very rare. But his white color doesn’t make him albino. Albino turtles are...
