Six law enforcement officers to receive Idaho Medal of Honor

Six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony later this month in Boise.

The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public, according to a news release from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General.

Medals will be awarded Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level.

The state’s highest honor for law enforcement officers, firefighting professionals and emergency medical service providers will be awarded to:

• Officer Steve Bonas, Boise Police Department

• Sgt. Chris Davis, Boise Police Department

• Sgt. Kevin Holtry, Boise Police Department

• Deputy Camron Killmar, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office

• Officer Samuel Lang, Nampa Police Department

• Officer Matthew Rappatoni, Caldwell Police Department.

The Medal of Honor Commission met March 2 to consider this year’s nominations, all of which were made by Idaho law enforcement agencies.

For more information about the Idaho Medal of Honor and past recipients, visit medalofhonor.idaho.gov .