ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Six law enforcement officers to receive Idaho Medal of Honor

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuLby_0h6dy9ZQ00

Six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony later this month in Boise.

The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public, according to a news release from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General.

Medals will be awarded Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level.

The state’s highest honor for law enforcement officers, firefighting professionals and emergency medical service providers will be awarded to:

• Officer Steve Bonas, Boise Police Department

• Sgt. Chris Davis, Boise Police Department

• Sgt. Kevin Holtry, Boise Police Department

• Deputy Camron Killmar, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office

• Officer Samuel Lang, Nampa Police Department

• Officer Matthew Rappatoni, Caldwell Police Department.

The Medal of Honor Commission met March 2 to consider this year’s nominations, all of which were made by Idaho law enforcement agencies.

For more information about the Idaho Medal of Honor and past recipients, visit medalofhonor.idaho.gov .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: officers have located 9-year-old girl reported missing

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers have made contact with a 9-year-old girl reported missing earlier Monday morning from the Vista neighborhood. "The investigation is ongoing, but our officers have made contact with Bridgette. We have information that she is with a family member," the Boise Police Department said in a message posted on Twitter just before 10 a.m. Monday.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho School Districts Wants American Flag in Every Classroom

A local Idaho school district will consider a proposal to allow the American and state flags to be displayed in every classroom. For most Americans who are baby boomers or Generation Xers, American Flags were displayed prominently in their classrooms. American children used to start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but many districts across the state and country haven't required students to recite the pledge.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire

BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eye on Boise: Two longtime Idaho leaders left mark on state

BOISE — Two longtime Idaho leaders died in recent weeks, and both were women whose lengthy political careers left a mark on their home state. Donna Jones, former Idaho state controller, House Revenue & Taxation chair, legislator from Payette, businesswoman, Realtor and director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission, died July 8 at age 83.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere

Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Officers#Police#Idaho Medal Of Honor#Idahoans#The Idaho Office#Nampa Police Department
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
BELLEVUE, ID
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Grass fire burns 8-10 acres in northwest Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise. According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department, Eagle Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?

Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho investing millions into pre-prosecution diversion programs

Idaho leaders want to get people struggling with mental illness and substance use disorders help instead of punishment. The Idaho Department of Correction is offering $2.5 million in grant funding to state and local entities for pre-prosecution diversion. The funding comes from Governor Little's "Leading Idaho" plan. Generally, a pre-prosecution...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy