A new piece of public art will be dedicated on August 15, at 3:00 p.m. The art is located on Front Avenue, between 5th and 6th Streets. “The Miner,” as the piece is entitled, was created by artist Terry Lee, and donated to the City of Coeur d’Alene by Hecla Mining Company.

