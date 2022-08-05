Eye on Politics: School safety, Dallas abortion resolution, and midterm elections

Read on nypressnews.com
DFW Airport Flying to Five Small Cities After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
Gov. Hochul signs 3 housing affordability bills
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a trio of bills aimed at housing affordability. Two of the measures focus on seniors, helping with home repairs and expanding property tax exemptions for homeowners over age 65. “All these bills help people put down their roots, feel stable, feel...
New York agriculture officials to address growing population of spotted lanternflies
NEW YORK — Spotted lanternflies, an invasive species, have been spreading across the Northeast. New York State agriculture officials are giving an update Monday on the plan to address them. Experts say if you see them, squash them. The bugs don’t hurt humans or animals, but they can damage...
18-year-old killed in shooting at Arlington apartment, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An 18-year-old has died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in Arlington late Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 11:45 p.m. to a complex in the 800 block of East Sanford Street, near North Collins and East Division streets.
Tourists escape flash flooding in Death Valley; roads to remain closed for days
Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday. The National Park...
1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico
One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
Vigil honors victims of horrific Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 people, including pregnant woman
WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — A somber vigil was held Friday evening to honor the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman who died along with her young son. Asherey Ryan was on her way to a prenatal doctor’s appointment...
