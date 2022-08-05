News Bites: ‘Audacy Oceanfront Concerts,’ ‘Hell of a Week,’ Advertising Week, Flash Garments.

Read on www.insideradio.com
Comedian Jay Pharoah donates game show winnings to CHKD
Pharoah appeared on Celebrity Family Feud Sunday night and his family won $5,000. They decided to pass along their winnings to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters and the reason why is personal.
Chesapeake native appears on Celebrity Family Feud, donates money to CHKD
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is the latest recipient of winnings from the ABC TV show Celebrity Family Feud. "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who appeared on the latest episode of the show on August 7, was born and raised in Chesapeake. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.
Hampton Alumna Creates HBCyoU Dolls With Nation’s Largest Black-Owned Toy Startup
Kids can experience the magic of HBCUs by owning one of the charming HBCyoU Dolls, created by a Hampton University alumna and produced by one of the largest Black-owned toy startups. The cute, culturally-relevant dolls are one of two new purpose-driven toy brands sold and distributed by Purpose Toys. Now...
Lasagna at Anna’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach is a must-have thing – Daily Press
My introduction to Italian food was very primitive and sparse. Originating in the American South in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there weren’t an abundance of Italian restaurants. More importantly, my grandmother – who raised me since childhood – always viewed anything other than the dishes I grew up on as fishy.
31Heroes host ‘Workout to Remember’ event in Virginia Beach
30-service military members and a military K-9 were killed in action when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter was shot down over Afghanistan.
Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Low Country Boil
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef and Owner of Soulivia’s Art + Soul and Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar, Camille Sheppard, joined us on HRS to make a Low Country Boil complete with sausage, crawfish, shrimp, crabs, potatoes, and corn. Soulivia’s Art + Soul Restaurant. 141 Hillcrest...
Message to incarcerated teens: “Think B4U Move!”
Members of a local mentoring program are gearing up to start playing chess, again, with incarcerated teens.
Student’s tribute to slain reporter stepsister wins award
Quinay Gatling wanted to do something to remember her stepsister, so she wrote a song, “Granby Street,” as a tribute.
Two Great Summer Festivals in Norfolk!
Join Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) and the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia for the Virginia Honey Bee Festival Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Learn about the critical role of bees and how you can protect them by not using harmful pesticides. Enjoy children’s activities, demonstrations, honey products & samples, retail vendors, food trucks and much more! Look inside a real live bee hive and purchase your own bee-friendly plants. Dress in your best BEE outfit and buzz on over to Norfolk Botanical Garden for a fun-filled day! The Virginia Honey Bee Festival is FREE with Garden admission and will take place in the Baker Hall Visitor Center and terrace. Reserve your admission ticket online.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
HBCU Student Once Abducted From Campus Now Owns a Thriving Black-Owned Real Estate Firm
During her sophomore year at college, Lisa Grant was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. Lisa pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.
Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill
WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
Colonial Williamsburg windmill to be moved early Monday morning
NORFOLK, Va. — Roads will close briefly in Williamsburg Monday starting at 6 a.m. to accommodate the move of the Colonial Williamsburg Windmill, The city of Williamsburg said. The windmill will be moved from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to its new location at...
Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility
640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
Virginia Beach looking to fill city contracts with small business owners at annual 'Industry Day' event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Small, women, and minority-owned business owners got a chance to connect firsthand with contracting opportunities in Virginia Beach. Monday morning marked the city's second annual “Industry Day." Virginia Beach city leaders said there's a lot of money to go around, and they want everyone...
'Surviving The Ring & Yourself' event raises awareness of domestic violence
An upcoming event is designed to bring awareness to domestic violence. Match Bout Boxing in Chesapeake and the G.R.O.W. Foundation are teaming up to host "Square Up; Surviving The Ring & Yourself."
Making history on the links and going pre- med: How does Shreya Ganta do it?
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shreya Ganta knows a thing or two about sibling rivalry and it all started when her dad took her brother golfing. "I got a little bit jealous so I was like 'No, take me along with you,' so that's kind of how it started. My brother was better then me initially and I couldn't have that being the older sister," she joked.
