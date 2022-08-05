El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase

Read on cbs4local.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso Harmony Public Schools invest in educators to retain them
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the national teacher shortage continues, Harmony Public Schools plans to invest in their educators to combat this issue. The Harmony Public Schools executive board voted unanimously to give teachers a pay raise on their base salary this school year. This vote included a...
Donations made by MTC facilities help Chaparral students return to school
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities for students of four elementary schools in Chaparral on Friday. The clothing items were donated to Chaparral, Desert Trail, Sunrise, and Yucca Heights. Counselors of each school...
El Paso county commissioners vote to extend 20 percent of rental assistance to city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to allocate 20 percent of the county’s emergency rental assistance funds to city residents as county partners have noted a demand in the city. The county, which has a remaining balance of $2.5 million for rental and utility...
El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
Segundo Barrio students receive school supplies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More backpacks, more school supplies!. The FBI El Paso Citizens Academy Alumni Association distributed backpacks, school supplies, and shoes to kids this weekend. The event distributed materials to 100 students from the Segundo Barrio area. The Citizens Academy Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization...
El Paso's only resettlement agency closes its doors, continuing to help from Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
Madagascar the Musical coming to El Paso next year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the Plaza Theatre stage in Madagascar The Musical!. The show will take place on June 20, 2023, at the Plaza Theatre. Pre-sales begin Thursday and regular begins on Friday...
El Paso police asks parents to be wary of house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued an "urgent message" Monday about house parties that are being promoted on social media. El Paso police say numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these house parties, also known as mansion parties, some of which resulted in death.
El Paso artist travels to Uvalde to help with series of murals honoring victims
EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso artist was a part of creating a mural dedicated to the 21 lives lost in Uvalde. Albert "Tino" Ortega is one of 21 artists tasked with creating a portrait of one of the victims. ”I was invited a couple of months ago...
No gas in far east El Paso, leaves many El Pasoans frustrated
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
EPPD: Warning issued to parents over house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a message to parents warning it was "urgent." The department is warning the public about attending random “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media, the police release stated. Numerous shootings,...
Police investigate incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
Some Lower Valley residents concerned after string of vehicle vandalism
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. CBS4 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
Las Cruces police say there was no officer watching over armed-robbery suspect in hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — CBS4 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
