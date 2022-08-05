ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase

By Erika Esquivel
cbs4local.com
 3 days ago
El Paso Harmony Public Schools invest in educators to retain them

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the national teacher shortage continues, Harmony Public Schools plans to invest in their educators to combat this issue. The Harmony Public Schools executive board voted unanimously to give teachers a pay raise on their base salary this school year. This vote included a...
