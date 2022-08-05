Mayor Taps Preservationist Sarah Carroll to Head Landmarks Commission for Seven More Years

Burgundy, mustard, Turkish blue – the rooms in Jackie and Jacob Baskin’s 1870s brownstone roam the paint chart, giving them exactly what they were after: immersive color. “We’d only lived in apartments before, so we thought, ‘If we’re going to spend an unconscionable amount of money buying and renovating our forever house, we might as well make it fun,’” said Jackie, a television documentary producer originally from Chicago. Jacob, a computer programmer who grew up in Toronto, where his parents have a house with a red dining room, was all in. “When I think about welcoming, friendly houses,” he says, “I think of bold colors.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO