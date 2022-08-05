Read on www.wcax.com
WCAX
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, August 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 6, 2022. There will be plenty of, “clowning around” on Church Street this weekend, as the annual Festival of Fools makes it’s return to the Queen City. The...
WCAX
Writers help transform old Burlington trail into new poetry path
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Taking a stroll on a Burlington trail? The city has added a fun feature to one of the paths. “It’s what you can call a hidden gem,” said Mary Chaffee of the Burlington Writers Workshop. And hidden it is. Tucked into the woods behind...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
WCAX
NAACP to hold hair clinic for young BIPOC Vermonters
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Braiding and barber appointments are being held for young BIPOC Vermonters in September. The Rutland Area branch of the NAACP says hair clinics for Juneteenth were successful, so more appointments are being offered. The next clinic is Sunday, Sept. 4. from noon to 5 p.m. in...
vermontcatholic.org
Vermont Knights of Columbus
The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
WCAX
Dragonboats return to Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fitness, teamwork and community. Those are the key words heard over and over Sunday from courageous cancer survivors at Lake Champlain’s annual Dragonboat Festival. The yearly Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival has returned from Covid hiatus and paddle boats and fun are back on the water....
WCAX
Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
mynbc5.com
Fundraiser for Vermont Foodbank raises over $100,000
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Despite Saturday’s heat and humidity, bikers and runners were out raising money for the Vermont Food Bank at their largest in-person fundraiser of the year. The point to point fundraiser is an annual fundraiser to benefit the Vermont Food Bank in partnership with Vermont State Employees Credit Union.
vermontbiz.com
August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
WCAX
Sweet treat pop-up appears in Happy Place Cafe
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington has found success with occasional “pop-up” markets featuring local businesses, and Sunday’s theme was all about women. The entrepreneurs are grateful to be inside on a hot day. This is the first time the Comedy Club has...
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
lpgasmagazine.com
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
Colchester Sun
Meet David Burton: The designer behind Essex Junction’s approved 1 Main Street Pocket Park
ESSEX JUNCTION — In mid-June, landscape designer David Burton was driving through Five Corners in Essex Junction with his family when he saw the patch of asphalt next to Firebird Cafe and said “Man, I would love to be able to design that space.”. At the time, Burton...
WCAX
Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
newportdispatch.com
Cyclist hit by car in Albany
ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, the summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms or blue-green algae. “We do keep...
WCAX
Progress made on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Work continues on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park project in Plattsburgh Town. The project started in 2017 but did see a slowdown during the pandemic The park will honor the regions military history. The park will overlook Crab Island and offer education on the sacrifices made by veterans. Eventually, the town hopes to offer boat tours to Crab and Valcour islands. The project costs six million dollars and is still working to secure all the funds, but the state has stepped in and given $900,000 to the project.
