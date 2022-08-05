Jurors hit Alex Jones with a new $45.2 million penalty in Sandy Hook case

InfoWars founder Alex Jones must pay $ 45.2 million to the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, jurors determined Friday — adding to the $4.1 million award verdict they assessed a day earlier — in response to calls to deliver a penalty large enough to shut down the Austin-based conspiracy theorist.

Whether the financial hit will muzzle Jones will depend on several factors, including a possible appeal, proceedings already underway in bankruptcy court and whether the Texas cap on punitive damages of $750,000 per cause of action applies.

Jones, who was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read, still faces two other damage award trials by other Sandy Hook parents.

Jesse's mother, Scarlett Lewis, said afterward that she found the experience to be cathartic, particularly her time on the stand when she spoke directly to Jones.

"I got to look into his yes and I got to tell him the impact of what his actions had on me and my family, and not just us but all the other Sandy Hook families, all the people who live in Sandy Hook, and then the ripple effect that had throughout the world," she said.

While Thursday's $4.1 million award was to compensate Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, for damage directly caused by Jones' years-long campaign to portray the 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School as a hoax, the punitive damages awarded Friday were intended to punish Jones for his actions.

The punitive damages, which had to be agreed upon by all 12 jurors, broke down into three parts:

$4.2 million for defaming Heslin in two reports that questioned his account of holding his dead son. Heslin testified that he made the statement in a 2017 NBC interview in hopes of ending Jones' campaign of depicting his son's death as a hoax in an attack that never happened.

$20.5 million to Heslin for mental anguish.

$20.5 million to Scarlett Lewis for mental anguish.

Both parents testified that they have received death threats and harassment from Sandy Hook deniers who embraced Jones' portrayals, producing an unending trauma that prevented them from healing almost a decade after their son was among 26 people killed in the school shooting.

'Take the bullhorn away from Alex Jones'

The combined net worth of InfoWars founder Alex Jones and his main company, Free Speech Systems, ranges from $135 million to $270 million, an economic expert testified Friday morning.

With those large numbers in mind, a lawyer for the parents asked jurors to hit Jones with a monetary punishment large enough to shut Jones down and ensure he could not return to business.

"I am asking you to take the bullhorn away from Alex Jones … and all of the others who believe they can profit off of fear and misinformation," lawyer Wesley Ball said before jurors retired to consider how much to add to the $4.1 million damage award they had assessed Thursday.

More: What did Alex Jones say about the Sandy Hook shooting?

"Make sure he can't do it again. That is punishment. That is deterrence," he said, noting that the jury's next task was to assess punitive damages that are meant to punish Jones for the damage caused by years of portraying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as a hoax intended to justify a government crackdown on guns.

Ball's suggestion: Punitive damages of $141.9 million, bringing the total award to their initial request of $150 million.

Andino Reynal, Jones' lawyer, countered by suggesting an award of $270,000, saying that would be proportionate and fair, particularly after Jones was hit with a substantial $4.1 million award that amounted to $14,000 per hour spent on Sandy Hook coverage based on videos that had been submitted as evidence.

"You've already sent a message. A message for the first time to a talk show host, to all talk show hosts, that their standard of care has to change," Reynal said.

But Ball said jurors had the opportunity to make a wider statement.

"We ask that you send a very, very simple message, and that is: Stop Alex Jones, stop the monetization of misinformation and lies," he said. "Truly you have the ability today to stop this man from ever doing this again, to continue to tear the fabric of our society apart."

Jones is a 'very successful man'

Before jurors began deliberating Friday on punitive damages, they heard testimony on one of the factors they were instructed to weigh in making their decision — the net worth of Jones and Free Speech Systems as determined by economist Bernard Pettingill.

Testifying for Jesse's parents, Pettingill said that Jones was a pioneer in recognizing the power of the internet.

"I think he was a maverick, almost like Genghis Khan. He went into the internet when almost no one was there," said Pettingill, who typically values private and public companies before sale.

More: Alex Jones agrees Sandy Hook portrayal was 'absolutely irresponsible' as trial nears end

"Believe me, Alex Jones, as much of maverick that he is, as much of an outsider that he is, he is a very, very successful man," he said. "To my thinking, he didn't ride the wave, he created the wave."

Pettingill was the only witness who testified on net worth. Reynal had earlier indicated that Jones also would testify, but he did not. The InfoWars host left the courtroom shortly before Pettingill began testifying Friday morning, and he did not return before jurors left to begin deliberations around 12:20 p.m.

Pettingill said it was difficult to get a handle on financial numbers for Jones and his privately held companies, adding that Jones and his lawyers did not provide the requested bank statements, balance sheets, income statements and cash flow information.

"You can't really put a finger on what he does for a living, how he actually makes money," he said.

Pettingill said he came to his net worth conclusions based on a combination of sources, including several large payments that Free Speech Systems made to Jones:

$18 million in 2015-18.

$61.9 million in 2021, when default judgments were issued against Jones in this case and another lawsuit brought by another Sandy Hook family that has yet to go to trial in Austin.

Pettingill also questioned a $53 million debt on Free Speech Systems' books that is owed to PQPR Holdings, which is owned by Jones family members, calling it a note "used as a claw-back to pay" Jones that also allowed Jones to write off income.

"That's why he can say he's broke, he has no money, but we know that is not a fact," Pettingill said.

Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy shortly before the trial began two weeks ago in an Austin courtroom, and the federal court proceedings are in the early stages.

Jones faces additional financial risk

On Thursday, jurors had awarded a total of $4.1 million to Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, determining that Jones and Free Speech Systems must pay each parent $2 million for mental anguish. In addition, Heslin was awarded $110,000 for anguish and damage to his reputation when he was defamed by two InfoWars reports in 2017 that questioned his recollection of holding his dead son in his hands.

The multimillion-dollar award was on top of slightly more than $1 million that Jones paid last week in penalties imposed by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in April for repeatedly failing to turn over required pretrial information to Sandy Hook lawyers.

Beyond the Heslin-Lewis case, Jones faces two similar damages trials — one in Austin for the family of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Noah Pozner, and another in Connecticut for the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school shooting.

Action on those cases has been delayed by the recent bankruptcy filing by Free Speech Systems.

Jones also faces a separate damages trial in Austin for Marcel Fontaine, whom InfoWars mistakenly identified as a suspect in the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jurors hit Alex Jones with a new $45.2 million penalty in Sandy Hook case