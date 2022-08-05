Read on www.newfoodmagazine.com
Related
newfoodmagazine.com
Is plant-based less susceptible to pathogens?
The USDA reports that many consumers believe plant-based meat alternatives don’t carry the same pathogen risks as meat. The growth behind plant-based meat alternatives is partly due to misguided food safety concerns. That’s according to a post from the USDA, which states that while meat dominates the grill, the...
Nature.com
Protein sequence design by deep learning
The design of protein sequences that can precisely fold into pre-specified 3D structures is a challenging task. A recently proposed deep-learning algorithm improves such designs when compared with traditional, physics-based protein design approaches. ABACUS-R is trained on the task of predicting the AA at a given residue, using information about...
‘Risks posed by AI are real’: EU moves to beat the algorithms that ruin lives
‘Black-box’ AI-based discrimination seems to be beyond the control of organisations that use it. It started with a single tweet in November 2019. David Heinemeier Hansson, a high-profile tech entrepreneur, lashed out at Apple’s newly launched credit card, calling it “sexist” for offering his wife a credit limit 20 times lower than his own.
Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats
Farmers are adopting precision agriculture, using data collected by GPS, satellite imagery, internet-connected sensors and other technologies to farm more efficiently. While these practices could help increase crop yields and reduce costs, the technology behind the practices is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery, with the aim of disrupting food production. Food producers around the world have been under increasing pressure, a problem exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and rising fuel and fertilizer costs. Farmers are trying to produce more food but with fewer resources, pushing the food production system toward its breaking point. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
BEIJING (AP) — Lindsay Mo couldn’t go to her gym after Beijing shut down indoor sports facilities in May because of a coronavirus outbreak. So she started cycling — and soon fell in love with the sport. “I realized a racing bicycle was quite different than a...
BBC
Energy bills: Charities warn people against not paying
People are being warned of the consequences of not paying their energy bills, as a campaign to refuse payment gathers supporters. The Don't Pay group, which is demanding a reduction of bills to an affordable level, says more than 80,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debit payments from 1 October.
Nature.com
Let's get digital
The digital transformation doesn't stop at metrology as Shanay Rab, Meher Wan and Sanjay Yadav explain. Regardless of whether SI units are artefact-based or not, measurements performed in different countries can be traced back to them to ensure that results are consistent and internationally accepted1. This rigorous procedure includes the participation of national metrology institutes in worldwide comparisons and the implementation of a specific quality system in their laboratories, known as their calibration and measurement capabilities2. National metrology institutes also provide measurement services, which require a significant amount of time to follow established protocols and exhaustive paperwork.
technologynetworks.com
The Digital Lab
Today’s digital environment requires a scientifically aware informatics foundation that integrates critical capabilities with existing systems and information sources, speeding “science to compliance” for organizations that rely on scientific innovation to differentiate themselves. Download this whitepaper to learn more about:. Current challenges faced by the industry. Choosing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China launches carbon and ecosystem monitoring satellite (video)
It was the 100th consecutive successful liftoff for the Long March rocket family. China launched a carbon and ecosystem monitoring satellite and two smaller payloads with the country's 28th launch of 2022 late on Wednesday (Aug. 3). Liftoff of the Long March 4B rocket carrying the three satellites occurred at...
knowtechie.com
The brilliant idea of building an IoT device
IoT is a brilliant opportunity for your business to develop and be a leader among competitors. It can provide many benefits and have a positive impact on the development of the enterprise, the coverage of users, and the training of employees within the company. However, the implementation of such a...
TechCrunch
Boundary Layer skims across the water with a cavalcade of launch partners
The company is planning to operate high-speed, hydrogen-powered cargo ships called ARGO — the menacing-looking beast at the top of this article. The ships offer zero-emission transit alternatives. The company hopes that its solutions can compete with regional air freight. The company’s flagship ARGO will be powered by green...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Network Manager Helps 3PLs Build Collaborative Distributed Fulfillment Networks
Extensiv developed Extensiv Network Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers build and manage networks of geographically distributed partner warehouses where a brand's inventory is distributed across and shipped from multiple warehouses. "Extensiv Network Manager leverages the company's deep experience working with 3PLs and its industry-leading 3PL warehouse operations platform...
The Importance of Web Penetration Testing
One landmark growth of IT in the present digital landscape is the digitization of corporate organizations and business enterprises. Many organizations are approaching the internet to expand their market reach and ease of business. This has led to a new wave of doing business where business environments are carved out on the internet space–the web. With this, official and confidential documents about companies and clientele are uploaded to the internet for easy access when needed.
ceoworld.biz
A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer
By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
Phys.org
Commercial satellite race raises calls for more regulations
Rapidly evolving technology and space debris reported in several places around the world—including pieces of a Chinese Long March 5B Rocket in the Indian Ocean—signal the need for a new era for regulation of space, Flinders University experts say. Their timely new report is calling on governments to...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to launch metaverse campuses
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has announced plans to launch digital replicas of the institution’s two campuses via a metaverse platform. The platform named MetaHKUST is set to open in September, according to a press release. It will be the first of its kind in the world and will use extended reality (XR) technology to provide an immersive study experience that will connect student and research activities across geographical locations, the release added.
Drone Delivery Services Shape Africa’s Healthcare Space
In the 21st century, autonomous flying vehicles known as drones have crossed over from science fiction to reality. Applications of drones include surveillance, filmography and geomapping — fields that have seen the technology become increasingly commonplace in recent years. In the delivery space, too, drones hold great promise. Having...
Women in Tech: Dinorah Cantú Pedraza
Dinorah Cantú-Pedraza is an innovator in the world of tech. Joining the new NGLCCChamber of Commerce in Mexico, Dino has had an established career shifting the way that people around the world communicate.
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
healio.com
VIDEO: Experts discuss social media, web presence for ophthalmic practices, part 3
In this Healio Video Perspective, Cynthia A. Matossian, MD, FACS, and David Evans, PhD, MBA, discuss the proper length of a post and other best practices for social media. “Let the images do the talking. That’s where the real action is,” Evans said. “That’s what catches people up. It’s a very visual medium, especially the new platforms.”
Comments / 0