ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster City, CA

2 women killed in deadly Foster City crash on Hwy 92

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LI0E_0h6chQdm00

PIX Now 10:04

FOSTER CITY – Two women died in a crash Friday morning on westbound state Highway 92 in Foster City just west of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. on the highway just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge.

Three women in a Ford Fusion were traveling west and had just gotten off the bridge when the Ford veered across lanes of the highway and struck a big-rig that was parked on the right hand shoulder and then ended up in a ditch, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.

The driver and left rear passenger in the Ford died, while the third woman was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available, Montiel said.

The crash and emergency response was not blocking any lanes of the highway as of late Friday morning, he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Early morning collision in Petaluma leaves two injured

PETALUMA – A collision on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma Monday morning left both drivers unconscious and injured, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m., a 35-year-old male driver in a white Chevrolet Spark was traveling east on Lakeville Highway between Frates and Browns Lane when he attempted to unlawfully pass the vehicle in front of him. Upon crossing the double yellow lines, the Spark collided head on with a White Toyota Rav 4 which was traveling westbound on Lakeville Hwy. The Toyota was being driven by a 50-year-old woman.  It was reported that both drivers were unconscious and trapped in the vehicles. Petaluma Police and Petaluma Fire units responded to the crash. Both parties were extricated from their vehicles and transported by Petaluma Ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Both drivers suffered moderate to severe injuries and are expected to survive. The vehicles were cleared from the roadway and it was reopened by around 8:40 a.m.    Police did not say if the driver of the Spark would be facing charges in the collision.
PETALUMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County

Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Car Crashes Into San Leandro Furniture Store

No injuries were reported after a car smashed into a furniture store in the East Bay. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Dupree's Furniture on East 14th Street, near Castro and Sybil streets. Only the driver was involved in the crash, according to police. A...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Foster City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

SR-92 crash leads to 2 deaths, 1 seriously injured

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 Friday morning according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). At around 9:44 a.m., CHP received a call to their communication center about a crash on SR-92 westbound, east of Foster City Boulevard. A […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: K-9 mistakenly bites bystander during arrest in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON – Police in American Canyon are conducting a review after a police K-9 mistakenly bit a bystander while a driver was being arrested following a crash over the weekend.Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Highway 29 and Mini Drive following a crash. Police were arresting the driver of the crashed vehicle on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading.A K-9 was brought in after what police described as the driver's "noncompliance and the high-risk felony crime that had been committed." Police said the dog bypassed the suspect's car and bit a bystander running from...
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ford Fusion#Chp
CBS San Francisco

Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange

PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100. 
PLEASANTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Accident Ends in Pedestrian Fatality

A pedestrian fatality was reported near Fairfield on August 4 after a man on foot was struck by a vehicle as he walked along eastbound Interstate 80. The fatal collision occurred near North Texas Street at around 6:20 a.m. According to reports, the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was hit but not using a crosswalk.
FAIRFIELD, CA
padailypost.com

Necklace, phone taken from woman walking on a sidewalk

Two men were arrested yesterday (Aug. 7) after one of them stole a necklace and a phone from a woman who was walking on the sidewalk in Palo Alto, police said. The men were found two hours later in a stolen car parked in Redwood City, police said. A woman...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Person extricated from car on I-280

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
crimevoice.com

Driver Faces Vehicular Manslaughter Charge for Death of a Pedestrian

DUBLIN — A driver faces charges including vehicular manslaughter for the death of a pedestrian he allegedly struck. Giovanni Fissore, 42 of Livermore, was arrested the same day as a fatal accident on July 31. This tragedy occurred at approximately 10 p.m., on the 6200 block of Dougherty Road....
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in multi-car crash at 92/880 interchange in Hayward

HAYWARD – One person has died resulting from a multi-car crash at the Highway 92 / Interstate 880 interchange in Hayward on Friday morning.According to the Hayward office of California Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched to the ramp connecting Eastbound 92 and Northbound 880 around 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they determined five vehicles were involved in the crash.CHP said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while several others were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.The identity of the person killed in the crash is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.CHP said it believes impairment may be a factor in the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.The crash prompted the closure of the ramp for more than three hours. As of 1 p.m., all lanes have reopened.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Hayward CHP office by calling 510-489-1500.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for DUI after colliding with multiple cars

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with several vehicles, police said. On Friday at approximately 9:28 p.m., a motorist was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle. The car that was struck pulled onto the shoulder […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fremont PD: 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters found at metal recycler

FREMONT – Police in Fremont said that a metal recycling business is at the center of a lengthy investigation into stolen catalytic converters, after finding hundreds of emissions control devices believed to be stolen.In a statement released Monday, police released details of the investigation involving Arrow Recovery located on the 46000 block of Warm Springs Boulevard.According to detectives, Arrow Recovery allegedly accepted stolen catalytic converters that were later recovered. Detectives then began an operation where an undercover officer sold devices marked or etched with "stolen" or other markings suggesting they had been illegally obtained. Police said the business "repeatedly" purchased...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out

DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
DANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

17-year-old dies after crashing in Vallejo while leading CHP on chase

VALLEJO – A 17-year-old boy has died after crashing while leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase in Vallejo early Friday morning. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. CHP Solano Area officers saw a pickup truck speeding down a road, prompting them to turn on their enforcement lights to try and pull it over. Officers say the pickup wouldn't stop, however, starting a short chase. The chase ended when the pickup crashed in Vallejo. The driver of the pickup – the teenage boy – was ejected in the crash and suffered fatal injuries, CHP says; he was not wearing a seatbelt. A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to the hospital. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 17-year-old killed in the crash. 
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy