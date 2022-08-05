ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson is reportedly in trauma therapy due to Kanye West’s online attacks

After nine months of highs and a lot of lows, the strange romance of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian finally came to an end last week. And what a wild celebrity relationship it was while it lasted: Kim’s ex, Kanye West, cyber bullied and cyber stalked the pair; Pete decided to get an ill-fated tattoo of Kim and her kid’s initials; Kim revealed on her reality show that she basically got together with the Saturday Night Live comedian because he had “BDE.”
Mel B says which Spice Girl would be eliminated on ‘The Masked Singer’

Mel B has revealed which Spice Girl would be eliminated on The Masked Singer Australia because she would instantly be able to recognize their voice. Ahead of last night’s premiere, Scary Spice said that her former bandmate Geri Halliwell would be eliminated instantly because she’d “be able to tell those dulcet tones a mile off.”
Of course Kanye West was happy about Pete Davidson & Kim K’s split

In a very mature (sarcastic) move, Kanye West took to his Instagram to celebrate Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split. It’s no secret that Kanye West has never been Pete Davidson’s biggest fan, especially after the latter started dating Kim Kardashian amidst her very public and vitriolic divorce from West. Last week, however, Kardashian announced that she had split from Davidson after nine months, citing maintaining a long-distance relationship in addition to their busy schedules.
Get To Know: earnest pop singer-songwriter ISHAN

19-year-old pop singer-songwriter ISHAN looks back at a crucial moment on his artistic path in new single ‘Go’. After first learning the guitar as a young boy, the multicultural ISHAN – he boasts Indian, Swiss and Catalan heritage – discovered a passion for songwriting as a teenager, going on to write over 100 songs since.
Obsessed with royalty? Why not own Prince Harry’s underwear?

Obsessed with the Royals? You now have a shot at owning Prince Harry’s underwear – or, well, one of them – in an auction. Prince Harry’s days of partying and livin’ it up might be well behind him, but it’s good to have reminders every now and then, right? If you’re obsessed with the Royals – or, well, one royal – you now have a shot winning a pair of Prince Harry’s underwear.
Bam Margera’s family denies ‘conservatorship’ rumours

Former MTV star, pro skateboarder and businessman Bam Margera is back in rehab, and his family have denied rumours he is in a ‘conservatorship’ à la Britney Spears. Issuing a lengthy statement on Margera’s socials, “The Margera Family” confirmed the former Jackass star is back in treatment and they are helping with his social media while he focuses on recovery.
